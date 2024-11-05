Creating a Culture of Excellence: Brigadier General Shares Powerful Insights on Progress, Collaboration and Leadership

From battlefields to boardrooms, Bentley Nettles takes readers inside the “how” of creating transformation and growth. During these changing times, Brigadier General Bentley Nettles has a perspective on how we can create excellence inside our institutions and organizations — with clear guidance on how we can tap into our inner leader.

Bentley Nettles, a distinguished military veteran, attorney and public official, draws upon his lifetime of service to deliver clear-cut guidance in new book.

WELLBORN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders, aspiring leaders and corporations seeking fresh ideas for inspiring excellence will find a wealth of real-world, relatable examples to follow in Creating Excellence: Insights into Leadership, Life and Legacy, the new book from Brigadier General Bentley Nettles.

“Creating Excellence is the hold-your-handbook for creating new results around leadership and legacy,” said General Nettles, a decorated veteran, lawyer and public official who has led complex, multi-national organizations.

From battlefields to boardrooms, Nettles takes readers inside the “how” of creating transformation and growth, detailing the application of leadership principles in practice, rather than just introducing conceptual ideas.

Case in point: Nettles was tapped in 2017 to take over day-to-day operations at the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission after his predecessor stepped down amid a spending scandal. Readers witness firsthand how Nettles restructured the agency, uncovered new ways to collaborate and introduced innovative strategies with state-wide impact, including techniques to stop human trafficking that have since been adopted by at least 12 other states

And of course, Nettles’ 32 years in the U.S. Army have informed numerous, impactful lessons he shares. A chapter called “Tea with the Taliban” recalls the battlefields of Afghanistan, where Nettles shows readers how to negotiate (and win) inside hostile territory.

Nettles’ track record in both the public and private sectors forms the backdrop of an inspiring and insightful message, with principles applicable in private industry, academic circles, politics and in all aspects of public service.

“Creating Excellence is not just a book,” Nettles added. “It is a powerful tool for transformation and growth. And the timing is ideal. The world needs strong and inspiring leaders now more than ever.”

About the Author

Brigadier General (BVT) Bentley Nettles has served his country, state and local community as a decorated veteran, lawyer and public official. A graduate of Texas A&M, Nettles served 32 years in the U.S. Army and Texas Army National Guard before he was released from active duty in 2015. He earned 24 awards and badges, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Purple Heart. Before he retired from the military, Nettles served as General Counsel for the Army Element Joint Force Headquarters. He is the co-founder of Brazos Valley Cares, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans’ issues, and has served as Chairman of the Bryan Texas Utilities Board of Directors. He is currently running unopposed for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 1.

For more information, please visit http://bentleynettles.com.

Creating Excellence: Insights into Leadership, Life and Legacy

Publisher: Boop Hill Enterprise LLC

Release date: October 17, 2024

Available from Amazon.com

