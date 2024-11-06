Global Chemical Sensors Market 2024 To Reach $48.68 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 9.2%

Chemical Sensors Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The chemical sensors market is on an upward trajectory, anticipated to rise from $31.6 billion in 2023 to $34.19 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2%. Key drivers for this growth include industrial advancement, heightened global chemical trade, an uptick in chemical manufacturing, increased regulatory compliance, and a growing demand for efficient supply chains.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Chemical Sensors Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The market is expected to expand significantly, reaching about $48.68 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising use of sustainable chemicals, the growth of e-commerce, the adoption of green chemistry, improved supply chain resilience, and an increase in specialty and custom chemicals. Major trends will encompass innovations in the chemical sector, strategic partnerships, the integration of IoT, product advancements, and the development of wearable chemical sensors.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Chemical Sensors Market?

The automotive sector's increasing use of chemical sensors is anticipated to spur growth in the market. As automobile traffic is a major contributor to exhaust gases, innovative chemical sensors can enhance engine performance, boost energy efficiency, and reduce emissions. For instance, in January 2021, Gentex Corporation unveiled nanofiber sensing technology designed to detect a wide array of chemicals, with applications extending to automotive and aerospace sectors. They are collaborating with an autonomous vehicle manufacturer to create the first smoke detector capable of identifying smoke and vape in the vehicle environment. Consequently, the rising application of chemical sensors in the automotive industry is set to catalyze growth in the market.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Chemical Sensors Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Halma plc, Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Intelligent Optical Systems Inc., SICK AG, Alpha MOS SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Owlstone Medical Ltd., SPEC Sensors LLC, Nemoto & Co. Ltd., SenseAir AB, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., JLM Innovation GmbH, ABB Group, BorgWarner Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Pepperl+Fuchs Group, AirTest Technologies Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bayer AG, Pendar Technologies Inc., Intellisense Systems Inc., Lyten Inc., Physical Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Aerodyne Research Inc., Sensirion AG, City Technology Ltd., Figaro Engineering Inc.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Chemical Sensors Market Size?

Companies in the chemical distribution sector are also developing hydrogen pressure sensors to cater to broader markets and increase revenue. These sensors measure hydrogen gas pressure, and in September 2023, Baker Hughes launched Druck hydrogen-rated pressure sensors designed for durability in challenging environments. These sensors are applicable in gas turbines, hydrogen production through electrolysis, and filling stations. Their advanced barrier coating technology protects against hydrogen impacts, ensuring a minimum operational life of five years across various pressure ranges.

How Is The Global Chemical Sensors Market Segmented?

The chemical sensors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Optical, Pallister Or Catalytic Bead, Other Product Types

2) By Particulate Type: Liquid, Gas

3) By Detection Method: pH Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Bio Sensors

4) By End-User: Automotive, Medical, Environmental Monitoring, Industrial, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Chemical Sensors Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Chemical Sensors Market Definition

Chemical sensors are devices that identify and analyze the chemical properties of a substance (known as an analyte) and convert this data into electronic signals for further analysis.

The Chemical Sensors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Chemical Sensors Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Chemical Sensors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into chemical sensors market size, chemical sensors market drivers and trends, chemical sensors market major players, chemical sensors competitors' revenues, chemical sensors market positioning, and chemical sensors market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

