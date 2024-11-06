Chemical Industry Growth: A Key Driver Transforming the Chlor-Alkali Market 2024

Chlor-Alkali Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The chlor-alkali market is projected to grow significantly, from $79.98 billion in 2023 to $86.26 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth drivers include an uptick in chemical manufacturing, rising water treatment demands, the expansion of the pulp and paper industry, increased pharmaceutical production, and growing food processing needs.

The market is projected to grow to $117.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0%. This growth is linked to increasing sustainable chemistry practices, the rise of clean energy production, global industrial expansion, green chemical manufacturing, and heightened demand for water quality management. Expected trends include advancements in electrolysis technologies, water treatment solutions, applications for specialty chemicals, innovations in electrolyzers, and ongoing chemical industry innovations.

The burgeoning chemical industry globally is expected to propel growth in the market. This segment produces essential industrial chemicals that serve as building blocks for numerous industries, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Chlor-alkali processes are vital for generating chlorine, hydrogen, and sodium hydroxide. BASF SE reported a 4.4% increase in global chemical production in 2021, marking a rebound from negative growth in 2020. Therefore, the ongoing expansion of the chemical sector is likely to drive demand for chlor-alkali products.

Major companies operating in the market include AGC Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Olin Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Hanwha Group, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Wanhua-Borsodchem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tronox Holdings plc, Bayer AG, Axiall Corporation,, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N V, FMC Corporation, Covestro AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Saudi Arabias Basic Industries Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Grasim Industries, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Nirma Limited, China National Chemical Corporation, Shandong Dongyue Group, Ciech S.A., The Aditya Birla Group, Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group, China National Petroleum Corporation

The market is advancing with the development of certified renewable caustic soda. In March 2021, Vynova Group launched the world's first ISCC PLUS-certified renewable caustic soda, produced with sustainable energy sources to lower the carbon footprint compared to traditional methods, certified through a mass balance system.

1) By Product: Chlorine-based Chlor Alkali, Caustic Soda-based Chlor Alkali, Soda Ash-based Chlor-Alkali, Other Products

2) By Production Process: Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, Other Production Processes

3) By Application: Pulp And Paper, Organic Chemical, Inorganic Chemical, Soap And Detergent, Alumina, Textile, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Chlor-alkali refers to the process used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda), essential chemicals in many industrial applications. This process involves the electrolysis of saltwater, yielding chlorine, hydrogen, and sodium hydroxide, which are critical for various products, including bleaching agents and insecticides.

