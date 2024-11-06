GCC – Aleph Zero and Shariyah Review Bureau Collaborate to Bring Sharia-Compliant Blockchain to the GCC

Aleph Zero and Shariyah Review Bureau Collaborate to Bring Sharia-Compliant Blockchain to the GCC

Aleph Zero partners with Shariyah Review Bureau to bring Sharia-compliant blockchain to GCC, enhancing privacy, scalability, and digital finance innovation.

SWITZERLAND, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleph Zero, a Swiss-based blockchain focused on privacy technology, has received Sharia certification from Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) for its advanced blockchain solutions and its consensus mechanism, positioning Aleph Zero as a compliant provider in the Islamic finance and technology sectors. Known for its focus on enhancing scalability, security, and privacy, Aleph Zero’s platform supports various applications (dApps) in verticals such as decentralized finance (DeFi). Through the use of client-side Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) solutions, Aleph Zero aims to provide robust privacy features while enabling high-speed transaction processing with its unique AlephBFT consensus protocol and Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. Aleph Zero has been partnering with local telecommunication companies as part of the Web3 Launchpad Program, focused on accelerating blockchain adoption in the Middle East.

Blockchain interest is rising in the GCC, where regulatory advancements support digital finance and innovation, fostering a favorable environment for decentralized technologies. Antoni Zolciak, Co-Founder of Aleph Zero, commented: “As blockchain adoption grows globally, privacy, security, and scalability remain key challenges. Aleph Zero’s innovative technology and partnership with STC Bahrain aim to drive Web3 adoption in the region and address these pain points. We’re proud to participate in the Pearling Path Program and look forward to making impactful contributions to the digital ecosystem in the Middle East.”

Seeking to align Aleph Zero’s offerings with Sharia principles, Zolciak and his team engaged SRB for its expertise in ensuring Sharia compliance to its blockchain, consensus mechanism, and core products like Common. “Our collaboration with SRB is integral to ensuring that Aleph Zero meets Sharia standards,” Zolciak added. “SRBs comprehensive approach to Sharia certification adds value and reaffirms our commitment to serving a broader market while adhering to the values of Islamic finance.”

Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has built a strong reputation in providing Sharia advisory and certification services across diverse sectors, including finance, fintech, and insurance. With almost 20 years of experience and a client portfolio of almost 200 clients from diverse financial landscapes, SRB brings a wealth of expertise and credibility to clients seeking Sharia compliance.

Yasser S. Dahlawi, CEO of SRB, stated, “Blockchain technology stands to transform the financial landscape, in many ways that remains to be seen and we’re pleased to work with Aleph Zero as they expand their services in a way that aligns with Sharia principles. Our ongoing efforts are focused on delivering reliable Sharia assurance to pioneering project like Aleph Zero, supporting the growth of finance in the blockchain space.”

