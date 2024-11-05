Public Safety and Security Market Growth Soars: $1,160.32 billion by 2032 with a 10.7% CAGR

Public Safety and Security Market

The growing digitalization globally is a prominent factor driving the public safety and security market.

The possibility for cyberattacks or data violation surges as more systems and gadgets are becoming interlinked through the Internet of Things (IoT).” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The public safety and security market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The recently published Public Safety and Security Market study report by Polaris Market Research reveals that the global market was USD 466.30 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 10.7% projected from 2024 to 2032. The global market is expected to offer an absolute opportunity of USD 1,160.32 billion by 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲?Public safety and security are rudimentary to the comfort and standard of life of persons and circles. It offers an ambiance where people can reside, operate, and pursue their desires with a perception of safety and faith. When persons perceive security in their localities and public spheres, they are more expected to participate in social and economic ventures, causing group advancement and affluence.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Sustaining public safety needs the collaboration and application of several elements. Law execution agencies involving police departments play an important part in crime prohibition, inspection, and sustaining order. Public security is frequently handled by governmental organizations at several levels, such as local, regional, and national. Ascertaining that people are protected against menaces and may cause destruction to property is impacting the public safety and security market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲?Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., IBM, Siemens, Hexagon AB, Thales, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are some of the leading players in the public safety and security market. Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development in order to augment their offerings which will assist the market to grow even more.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In September 2024, IDEMIA Public Security North America, the prominent donor of appropriate and dependent biometric-based solutions, instigated its contemporary commodity ID2Issuance, a cloud-native credential issuance and management system for motor vehicle firms to speedily verify contender's photos and signatures or carry out point to multipoint facial and fingerprint biometric matching.• In April 2024, OnSolve, a crucial global event management donor, assists firms in diminishing tangible menaces and staying agile in the face of a crisis.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Cisco Systems, Inc.• Honeywell International Inc.• Motorola Solutions, Inc.• IBM• Siemens• Hexagon AB• Thales• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.• IDEMIA• General Dynamics Corporation• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.• BAE Systems• Esri• SAAB AB• Teltronic S.A• Barrier1 Systems, LLC• OnSolve𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• Technological Progressions: The market is further pushed by growing progressions in technology. Inventions in video monitoring, such as high-definition cameras and facial identification systems, sanction real-time observation and recognition of accused, discouraging criminal activity.• Growing Urbanization: According to a report proclaimed by the World Bank, 56% of people reside in cities, and the aggregate is anticipated to reach 68% by 2050. Growing population compactness in urban areas frequently causes escalated crime rates. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on public safety and security market sales.• Growing Cases of Cyber Extortion: The growing cases of cyber extortion are pushing the market. Firms and governments are growingly classifying employees and public tutoring to assist in identifying phishing endeavors and other strategies engaged by cybercriminals.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest public safety and security market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to notable funding by federal, state, and local governments in progressive security frameworks and technologies.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to speedy urbanization and growing concentration on public safety enterprises in nations such as China and India.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Solution Outlook:• Critical Communication Network• C2/C4isr System• Biometric Security and Authentication System• Surveillance System• Scanning and Screening System• Emergency and Disaster Management• Cyber-security• Public Address and General Alarm• Backup and Recovery SystemBy Service Outlook:• Managed Serviceso Managed Security Serviceso Managed Network Services• Professional Serviceso Design and Consultingo Installation and Integrationo Support and Maintenanceo Training and EducationBy Application Outlook:• Homeland Security• Law Enforcement and Intelligent Agencies• Border Control• Emergency Services• Transportation SystemsBy Deployment Outlook:• On-premises• CloudBy Software Type Outlook:• Record Management Software• Investigation Management• Locations Management• Crime Intelligence and Crime AnalysisBy Region Outlook:• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the public safety and security market worth?The market size was valued at USD 466.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,160.32 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the public safety and security market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2032.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which deployment type is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the market?The cloud segment is projected for significant growth in the market.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The public safety and security industry is expected to reach USD 1,160.32 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2032.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) MarketSoftware-Defined Anything (SDx) MarketAnalytics as a Service MarketAutonomous Networks MarketAutomated Passenger Counting and Information System Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 