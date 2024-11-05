Royal College of Physicians welcomes introduction of Tobacco and Vapes Bill

The RCP has welcomed the introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill which will introduce reforms to phase out smoking entirely.

In response to the introduction of the Bill, Professor Sanjay Agrawal, RCP special adviser on tobacco, said:

“The introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a monumental step forward in protecting public health - paving the way to eradicate tobacco use for good and curbing the rising levels of youth vaping.

“While e-cigarettes remain an effective tool for adults trying to quit smoking, restricting the appeal and availability of vapes is welcome to protect young people and never smokers.

“We also welcome that the Bill will introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape, and nicotine products in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland—a measure we called for earlier this year in our report on E-cigarettes and Harm Reduction. Licensing will provide critical oversight to help prevent illegal sales, ensuring that these products are sold responsibly and are not easily accessible to young people.

“While we need to see the detail, we support the intention of extending the outdoor smoking ban to playgrounds, school grounds, and hospitals to make these spaces safer for children, patients, and the wider public - many of whom live with 'invisible' vulnerabilities such as asthma, heart disease, or are pregnant - from the dangers of second-hand smoke.

“We strongly welcome the government’s bold commitment to safeguarding the health of future generations and urge MPs to support this critical legislation, which has the potential to save lives, reduce healthcare demands, and create healthier environments for all.”