President Lai meets delegation led by Paraguayan Congress and Senate President Basilio Gustavo Núñez Giménez

On the morning of November 5, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Congress and Senate President Basilio Gustavo Núñez Giménez of the Republic of Paraguay and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked President Santiago Peña Palacios and the government of Paraguay for supporting Taiwan’s international participation. President Lai noted that Taiwan and Paraguay engage in fruitful collaboration in areas including education, medicine and public health, agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as infrastructure and women’s empowerment. He stated that going forward, Taiwan will continue to promote various cooperative projects with Paraguay to benefit people’s livelihoods so as to create the greatest well-being for both our peoples.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Today I am delighted to welcome Senate President Núñez and his wife, and a cross-party delegation of high-ranking senators, to the Presidential Office. In May this year, President Peña led a delegation to take part in the inauguration ceremony of myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao. I am very grateful for your visit, which further deepens the diplomatic friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay.

The distinguished guests here today are all good friends and long-time supporters of Taiwan. Senate President Núñez is the vice-chairperson, and Senator Derlis Hernán Maidana Zarza is the secretary, of the Paraguayan Parliamentary Commission of Friendship - Republic of China (Taiwan). Last month when China launched military exercises, Senator Patrick Paul Kemper Thiede voiced support for Taiwan, demonstrating concern and friendship. Once again, I would like to express my gratitude.

I would also like to take this opportunity to give a special thanks to President Peña and the government of Paraguay for supporting Taiwan’s international participation. This year, we saw President Peña speak up for Taiwan at both the United Nations Summit of the Future and the General Debate during the UN General Assembly, which meant a lot to us.

Taiwan and Paraguay are partners who offer mutual support. Last year when I visited Paraguay to attend President Peña’s inauguration ceremony, I was deeply impressed by the enthusiasm of the Paraguayan people and the close cooperation between our two countries.

At present, Taiwan and Paraguay engage in fruitful collaboration in areas including education, medicine and public health, agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as infrastructure and women’s empowerment. Going forward, Taiwan will continue to promote various cooperative projects with Paraguay to benefit people’s livelihoods so as to create the greatest well-being for both our peoples.

Taiwan and Paraguay share the values of freedom and democracy. We hope that Senate President Núñez and all of our distinguished visitors will continue to support Taiwan, jointly resist the expansion of authoritarianism, defend our shared values, and promote global democracy, peace, and prosperity. I once again welcome you all to Taiwan, and I wish you a smooth and successful trip.

Senate President Núñez then delivered remarks, saying that this is the first trip to Taiwan for many of the delegation members. He stated that the goal of their visit is to reaffirm Paraguay and Taiwan’s historical 67-year friendship and that Paraguay’s steadfast commitment to Taiwan remains unchanged. He also stated that our relationship, based on mutual sincerity and fraternal ties, is a priceless bond.

Senate President Núñez stated that they firmly believe in the values of national economic development, peace, and prosperity and that the Paraguayan Congress staunchly opposes escalation of regional tensions in any form. He remarked that countries should be able to enjoy the freedom of navigation and that there ought to be mutual respect for human rights, freedom, and democracy.

Senate President Núñez said that this visit is for learning, adding that they hope to understand more about Taiwan’s important experiences in prosperity and development. He also conveyed the staunch message from President Peña that Paraguay is more than just a good friend of Taiwan; it is Taiwan’s steadfast partner in the shared pursuit of prosperity.

The delegation also included Senator Sergio Roberto Rojas Sosa and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Paraguay Ambassador Carlos Fleitas.