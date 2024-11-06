Global Meditation Market Set For 22.7% Growth, Reaching $18.21 Billion By 2028

Meditation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Meditation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The meditation market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The meditation market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.61 billion in 2023 to $8.05 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the management of stress and anxiety, an increase in health and wellness trends, cultural and spiritual practices, scientific confirmation of benefits, and the implementation of corporate wellness programs.

Global Meditation Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The meditation market size is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, projected to reach $18.21 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by an increased emphasis on mental health, incorporation into healthcare practices, wellness tourism and retreats, the rise of digital meditation platforms, and integration within educational and workplace environments.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Meditation Market with Our Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9420&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Meditation Market?

The increasing popularity of meditation apps is projected to drive the growth of the meditation market in the future. These apps are digital resources aimed at assisting users in practicing mindfulness and meditation through guided sessions, audio tracks, and a variety of other features. There are age-appropriate meditation apps available across multiple operating systems, often with paid subscription options. The market is fueled by the rising demand for applications that offer mindfulness meditation on platforms like iOS and Android, along with the growing trend of leveraging technology to personalize user experiences and foster connections with consumers.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meditation-global-market-report

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Meditation Market?

Key players in the meditation market include Stop Breathe and Think PBC, Mindfulness Everywhere, Insight Network Inc., BetterMe BUSINESS HOLDINGS Corp, The Meditation Company GmbH, Calm.com Inc., Mindbody Inc, Headspace Inc., Chopra Global LLC, Gaia Inc, Committee for Children, Sattva Inc, Gaiam Brands LLC, Meditopia Inc, Smiling Mind Ltd, Wildflowers Mindfulness Ltd, Sanity and Self Inc, Yoga International LLC, Aura Health Inc, Simple Habit Inc., Portal Labs Ltd., Mobio Interactive Pte Ltd., Unplug Meditation LLC, Happify Inc,

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Meditation Market Size?

Leading companies in the meditation market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, similar to Calm, to enhance their market presence. A meditation and mental health platform generally refers to a digital application that provides a range of resources aimed at promoting mental well-being, including guided meditations, sleep aids, relaxation tools, and educational materials.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Meditation Market?

1) By Type: Open Monitoring, Focused Attention, Self-Transcending Meditation

2) By Meditation Type: Zen Meditation, Metta Meditation, Spiritual Meditation Or Transcendental Meditation, Progressive Relaxation Or Body Scan Meditation, Mindfulness Meditation, Breath Awareness Meditation, Kundalini Yoga

3) By Age: Adult, Children

4) By End-User: Meditation Centers, Home Setting, Corporates Or Schools Or Colleges

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Meditation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Meditation Market?

Meditation encompasses a range of self-regulation practices aimed at harmonizing the mind and body, helping to alleviate stress and enhance overall well-being. This practice has been utilized for thousands of years and enjoys global popularity due to its benefits for brain health and general wellness.

The Meditation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Meditation Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Meditation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into meditation market size, meditation market drivers and trends, meditation competitors' revenues, and meditation market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Meditation Management Apps Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meditation-management-apps-global-market-report

Digital Mental Health Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-mental-health-global-market-report

Workplace Stress Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/workplace-stress-management-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.