November 5, 2024 Sen. Robin Bill Assures Indigenous Peoples Bigger Share of Revenues from Natural Resources Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill assuring Indigenous Peoples (IPs) a bigger share of revenues generated from natural resources within the territories of indigenous cultural communities. Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, filed on Tuesday Senate Bill 2869, which introduces amendments to the 27-year-old Indigenous People's Rights Act of 1997 (IRPA). "The right of Indigenous communities to access natural resources and the revenues derived therefrom is fundamental and must be recognized and respected," he said in his bill, which provides a mechanism for the distribution of such revenues. He added the proposed amendment in his bill "seeks to establish clear and enforceable entitlements for our Indigenous brothers and sisters" to safeguard against potential abuses in the exploitation of natural resources within the territories of IPs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs). Under the bill, IPs and ICCs shall have a five-percent share of net revenues generated from the exploration, development and utilization of natural resources including natural gas projects found in territories "covered by a native, traditional or customary title in their favor." Currently, IPs get only about one percent share of such revenues. During his visits to IP communities last October, Padilla had promised to strengthen their claim to revenues generated from natural resources in their territories. "Kailangan po natin mabago, madagdagan ang batas at maiilagay po doon, na kung ano kinikita ng inyong lupa (We must amend the law and specify how much your share should be)," he said in a visit to Mangyans in Mindoro last October. Panukalang Batas ni Sen. Robin, Tinitiyak sa IPs ang Mas Malaking Kita Galing sa Lupa Makatitiyak ang mga indigenous peoples (IPs) na mas malaki ang kikitain galing sa kanilang lupa, kung magiging batas ang panukalang ihinain ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes. Ihinain ni Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, ang Senate Bill 2869, na aamyenda sa 27-anyos na Indigenous People's Rights Act of 1997 (IRPA). "The right of Indigenous communities to access natural resources and the revenues derived therefrom is fundamental and must be recognized and respected," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas, na may mekanismo para sa pagtaas ng kita ng mga IP. Dagdag ni Padilla, layon ng panukalang batas na makabuo ng "clear and enforceable entitlements for our Indigenous brothers and sisters" para tugunan ang posibleng pag-abuso ng natural resources sa teritoryo ng IPs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs). Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, magkakaroon ng hindi bababa sa limang porsyento ang IPs and ICCs sa net revenues mula sa pagtuklas at paggamit ng natural resources, kasama ang natural gas projects, na nakita sa teritoryong may "native, traditional or customary title in their favor." Sa kasalukuyan, nakakakuha ang IPs ng isang porsyento lamang ng kita. Noong bumisita si Padilla sa mga IP communities noong Oktubre, nangako siyang palakasin ang karapatan ng mga IP sa kikitain sa natural resources sa kanilang teritoryo. "Kailangan po natin mabago, madagdagan ang batas at maiilagay po doon, na kung ano kinikita ng inyong lupa," aniya sa pagbisita niya sa mga Mangyan sa Mindoro noong Oktubre.

