In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Medical Marijuana Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2033

Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2024

Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The medical marijuana market has experienced exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $27.5 billion in 2023 to $33.3 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to a shifting regulatory landscape, increasing acceptance of cannabis for medical use, a growing list of qualifying medical conditions, patient demand for alternative therapies, and changing attitudes among healthcare providers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Medical Marijuana Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The medical marijuana market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $72.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to ongoing regulatory developments, advancements in scientific research and evidence, increased patient education and awareness, an expansion of medical marijuana product offerings, and greater integration into mainstream healthcare.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Medical Marijuana Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9091&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Medical Marijuana Market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the medical marijuana market in the future. Cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of certain cells in the body, which can spread to other areas. Medical marijuana assists in treating cancer patients by alleviating symptoms such as neuropathy, nausea, pain, vomiting, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-marijuana-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Medical Marijuana Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp, Green Thumb Industries GTI Inc., Cresco Labs Inc., Tilray Inc, Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Jushi Holdings Inc., TerrAscend Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc., HEXO Corp, MedMen Enterprises Inc., Organigram Holdings Inc., Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., Vireo Health International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., Cara Therapeutics Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Valens GroWorks Corp, Green Relief Inc., Harborside Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Tikun Olam Cannbit Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Medical Marijuana Market Size?

Leading companies in the medical marijuana market are prioritizing substantial investments in business expansion, including the establishment of medical marijuana dispensaries. This strategy aims to improve patient accessibility and strengthen their presence in the rapidly evolving medical cannabis distribution landscape. Medical marijuana dispensaries are licensed facilities or stores where individuals holding valid medical marijuana prescriptions or cards can legally obtain medicinal cannabis products.

How Is The Global Medical Marijuana Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Dried Flower, Extract Form

2) By Type: Flower, Concentrate, Edibles, Other Types

3) By Application: Pain Management, Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, Migraines, Depression And Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, Cancer, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Medical Marijuana Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Afric

Medical Marijuana Market Definition

Medical marijuana refers to the derivatives of the cannabis sativa plant used for therapeutic purposes. It can be utilized to address drug addiction issues or serve as an alternative to alcohol and other substances like opiates and cocaine. Medical marijuana is commonly employed in scenarios involving pain management, control of nausea and vomiting, and pain relief.

Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global medical marijuana market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical marijuana market size, medical marijuana market drivers and trends and medical marijuana market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cannabis Extract Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-extract-global-market-report

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavoring-syrup-and-concentrate-global-market-report

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-pods-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.