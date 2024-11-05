Inslee statement on Boeing Machinists contract vote

WASHINGTON, November 5 - Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to the approval of a new contract by Boeing Machinists.

"Tonight's vote by the Machinists puts Boeing's future back on more solid footing. Washington is home to the world's most skilled aerospace workers and they understandably took a stand for the respect and compensation they deserve. Congratulations to IAM District 751 and Boeing on reaching an agreement."