New York Art Life Presents Ana Lucía Merla López. A Trailblazer in Multidisciplinary Design Innovation

Designing a Better World: Ana Lucía Merla López on Bridging Urban Planning, Healthcare, and Sustainability

Design is not just about creating artifacts; it’s about making sets of values tangible.” — Ana Lucía Merla López

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life is proud to showcase an exclusive interview with Ana Lucía Merla López , a visionary multidisciplinary designer whose work spans urban planning, healthcare innovation, and environmental sustainability. From her roots in Mexico to her current position as a leading innovator in the United States, Ana Lucía Merla's journey exemplifies the transformative power of design when coupled with social consciousness and diverse expertise.In this enlightening conversation, Ana Lucía Merla López shares insights into her remarkable career, highlighting how her educational experiences and diverse background have shaped her unique approach to design. A valedictorian with a Bachelor in Integral Design from Mexico and a Master in Design Engineering with distinction from Harvard University, Merla's academic journey has been as diverse as her professional one."My educational journey has been pivotal in shaping who I am as a designer," Merla explains. "Each step in my education has deeply influenced my ability to merge creativity with purpose in my work." This multidisciplinary foundation has allowed Merla to approach complex problems from various angles, resulting in innovative solutions that address real-world challenges.Merla's master's thesis project, Zia, stands out as a prime example of her innovative thinking. Developed during the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Zia explores the use of menstrual blood as a non-invasive diagnostic tool, showcasing Merla's commitment to addressing pressing social and health challenges through design."Designing Zia during the overturn of Roe v. Wade was a deeply intense experience," Merla recalls. "As I was developing a tool to empower women with knowledge about their bodies, the constitutional right to abortion was being eliminated in the United States. This juxtaposition added a new layer of urgency and meaning to my work."The timing of the Zia project made Merla acutely aware of the political dimensions of women's health. She realized that in a world where reproductive rights can be suddenly restricted, tools like Zia become even more crucial. They offer women a way to monitor their health independently, which is especially important in areas where access to women's healthcare might be limited or legally complicated.The interview delves into Merla's fascinating work on accessibility, particularly her undergraduate thesis focusing on access to justice for people with visual and hearing impairments. Merla shares the challenges and insights gained from designing for the blind community, emphasizing how this experience reshaped her approach to design."Working on accessibility in the legal system for people with visual impairments presented a fascinating paradox: how do you create graphic design for those who can't see?" Merla explains. This challenge forced her to completely reconsider her approach to design, exploring multisensory design principles and developing tactile information systems. Merla's environmental work is equally impressive. She discusses the Dandelion project, where she co-led the design of biodegradable soil probes for environmental monitoring, combining sustainable materials with cutting-edge remote sensing technologies. "We combined sustainable materials like chitosan with cutting-edge remote sensing technologies," Merla elaborates. "The probes use colorimetry and microfluidics for soil analysis, offering an eco-friendly solution for environmental data collection."As the Multidisciplinary Design Lead and Research Associate at the Laboratory for Design Technologies, Merla has been at the forefront of urban planning and housing solutions. She shares details about the Open Zoning project, recognized at the 2024 National Planning Conference, and Sidecar Homes, an innovative project addressing affordable housing that was selected for the Harvard President's Innovation Challenge. "At the Laboratory for Design Technologies, I serve as the Multidisciplinary Design Lead and Research Associate," Merla explains. "One of our standout projects is Open Zoning, which was recognized at the 2024 National Planning Conference. As the Design Lead for this project, I worked on transforming zoning codes into accessible, machine-readable data, focusing on equitable housing solutions."Merla also led the integration of design, branding, and user experience for Sidecar Homes, an innovative project addressing affordable housing through streamlined ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) development. This project's selection for the Harvard President's Innovation Challenge underscores the significance and potential impact of Merla's work in urban planning and affordable housing.Throughout the interview, Merla emphasizes the crucial role of design in addressing complex societal issues. She views design not just as a tool for creating aesthetically pleasing objects but as a powerful means for social change, capable of making complex systems more accessible, sustainable, and equitable."I believe design has a crucial role in addressing complex societal issues," Merla asserts. "It's not just about creating aesthetically pleasing objects or interfaces; it's about solving problems and improving lives." She sees design as a powerful tool for social change, capable of bridging gaps between technology, healthcare, and social needs.Merla's career trajectory is a testament to the power of multidisciplinary approaches in design. Before her time at Harvard, she co-founded a nonprofit cooperative called Waha (@waha.mx), which explored innovative strategies to improve profitability for Mexican farmers. She also delved into an fascinating area that combined neuroscience, semiotics, and design, and worked on urban planning and social development projects for the Mexican government.These diverse experiences have shaped Merla's multidisciplinary approach and reinforced her commitment to addressing societal issues through design. Her ability to draw from various fields and experiences allows her to tackle complex problems with a unique perspective, often resulting in groundbreaking solutions.Looking to the future, Merla expresses excitement about tackling climate change, promoting sustainable living, and further exploring applications of design in healthcare and social equity. "I'm particularly excited about the potential of design in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable living," she shares. "I believe there's enormous potential in creating innovative solutions that make sustainable choices more accessible and appealing to the general public."Merla is also keen on exploring further applications of design in healthcare, particularly in preventative care and personalized medicine. Additionally, she sees great opportunities in using design to address issues of equity and inclusion, whether in urban planning, education, or digital access."The challenges we face as a society are complex," Merla notes, "but I believe that thoughtful, multidisciplinary design approaches can play a crucial role in creating a more sustainable and equitable future." Her vision demonstrates a deep commitment to creating positive change through innovative design solutions.This interview offers invaluable insights into the intersection of design, technology, and social impact. Ana Lucía Merla López's story is a testament to how innovative thinking can drive positive change in our world, making this a must-read for anyone interested in the future of design and its potential to address global challenges.Merla's journey from Mexico to becoming a multidisciplinary design innovator in the United States serves as an inspiration for aspiring designers and established professionals alike. Her career underscores the importance of holistic education, the value of diverse experiences across different sectors, and the power of blending creativity with social responsibility.In a world grappling with complex challenges, from climate change to social inequality, Merla's work stands as an inspiring example of how designers can contribute to building a more sustainable, equitable, and innovative future. Her multifaceted approach to design, coupled with her unwavering commitment to social impact, positions her as a true trailblazer in the field of multidisciplinary design innovation.As we look forward to the future of design and its role in shaping our world, Ana Lucía Merla López's insights and experiences offer a roadmap for how creative thinking, technological innovation, and social consciousness can come together to address some of society's most pressing challenges. Her story is not just about personal success but about the potential for design to be a catalyst for positive change on a global scale.

