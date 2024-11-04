Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute Hosts Youth Mayor Swear-In Ceremony

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Department of Employment Services’ (DOES) Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute (MBYLI) held its Swear-In Ceremony for newly elected Youth Mayors, Tatum Primus and Judith Iweanoge, at DOES Headquarters.

"Today, we proudly recognize the young leaders of the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute, a program dedicated to empowering District youth with the skills and opportunities to become active, responsible citizens,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Through civic engagement, college readiness, and professional development, these young leaders are shaping a brighter future for our community."

This event marks the official transition of Tatum and Judith into their roles as Youth Mayors, where they will serve as advocates for their peers and represent the voices of young people throughout the city. The Swear-In Ceremony not only signifies their commitment to leadership but also underscores the critical role that youth engagement plays in our community.

MBYLI was founded in 1979 as a year-round program to train District of Columbia youth in the concepts of leadership and self-development. The MBYLI training model emphasizes practical, hands-on experience and a holistic approach to developing leaders for the 21st century. Each year, 80 young people participate in the year-round program and 450 youth participate in the Summer Training Program.

Members of the Institute come from a wide cross-section of ethnic, cultural, and economic backgrounds, reflective of the general population of the city. Leadership development training begins for members of the Institute at age 14 and generally concludes at age 18 when they are ready for college or other post-secondary opportunities. The Institute is strongly supported by its alumni association, an auxiliary group that meets to generate support for the Institute. Youth leaders are active in a variety of programs and special projects that allow them to demonstrate their acquired skills. The MBYLI School Year Program runs from November 4 – April 17.

For more information on MBYLI, please visit summerjobs.dc.gov.