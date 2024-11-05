GO2 for Lung Cancer Honors and Celebrates Its Community at 19th Annual Simply the Best Gala

Lung cancer survivors in attendance at the gala. Courtney Granville, Ph.D., MSPH, GO2 Chief Scientific Officer and Frank Leonard, EVP and President, Novocure Oncology Carolyn Clancy, M.D., MACP, Asst. Under Secretary for Health, Discovery, Education & Affiliate Networks, Veterans Health Administration accepting the award from Joelle Fathi, DNP, RN, ARNP, FAAN Chief Healthcare Delivery Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) recognized lung cancer champions at its 19th Annual Simply the Best gala in San Francisco on Nov. 2. This event celebrated organizations and individuals across the lung cancer community, including industry partners, survivors, caregivers, and donors.“Each year, we look forward to recognizing the lung cancer community during Lung Cancer Awareness Month,” said GO2 President and CEO Laurie Ambrose. “Together we will continue to go above and beyond to confront lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone.”GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Innovative Precision MedicineNovocure was honored with the “GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Innovative Precision Medicine,” which recognizes advancements in precision medicine and comprehensive biomarker testing. GO2 recognized Novocure with this award because of its commitment to advancing treatment options for people with lung cancer. Frank Leonard, EVP and President, Novocure Oncology accepted the award on behalf of the organization.GO2 Rays of Hope Award for Excellence in Community Engagement and AwarenessThe 2024 “GO2 Rays of Hope Award for Excellence in Community Engagement and Awareness” was given to actor and director Tony Goldwyn for starring in GO2’s recent public awareness campaign, sharing his personal connection to the disease. Through this PSA, millions more people were made aware that GO2 is their “go-to” and no one has to face lung cancer alone.GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Early DetectionAcknowledging the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) leadership in adopting VHA Directive 1417, which ensures all eligible veterans at increased risk of lung cancer are offered lung cancer screening, GO2 presented the VA with the “GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Early Detection.” The award recognizes the VA’s work to bring awareness, access, and delivery of lung cancer screening to the tens of thousands of veterans at high risk for lung cancer. Carolyn Clancy, M.D., MACP, Assistant Under Secretary for Health, Discovery, Education & Affiliate Networks, Veterans Health Administration accepted the award on behalf of the VA.GO2 Caregiver Award for Excellence in Improving Quality of LifeRecognizing excellence in improving quality of life, GO2 awarded Chicago resident Jacqueline “Jackie” Erwin for going above and beyond caring for a loved one. When her husband, Charles, was diagnosed with lung cancer, she selflessly cared for his physical, spiritual, and mental needs. When Jackie’s mother was also diagnosed with cancer about a year after Charles, Jackie “became Wonder Woman,” according to Charles, providing care for both him and her mom at the same time in their home.The 19th annual Simply the Best Dinner and Gala included the awards presentation, live auction, and after-party. For additional information on GO2, visit www.go2.org # # #ABOUT GO2 FOR LUNG CANCERGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

