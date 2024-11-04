Submit Release
11/4/24 – ROAD OPENS IN MĀNELE SMALL BOAT HARBOR

November 6, 2024

ROAD OPENS IN MĀNELE SMALL BOAT HARBOR

 

(LĀNAʻI) –  After eight months of closures, most of the roadway in Mānele Small Boat Harbor has reopened. Multiple water main breaks created issues with the section between the upper road and the lower, makai road.

The middle section of the roadway will remain closed until further notice.

Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff has updated the signage in the harbor to help with the flow of traffic and has reopened the remaining roadway throughout the harbor as of October 30, 2024.

DOBOR is currently working on a solicitation to repaint the roadway lines. That project is estimated to start in December 2024.

