Desert Hope Treatment Center Upgrades Veteran Addiction Care with New PsychArmor Certification

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the fact that the challenges and experiences of Veterans often require a specialized treatment approach, Desert Hope Treatment Center has joined forces with PsychArmor, a leader in military culture training, to achieve Veteran Ready Certification. With its new status as a Veteran Ready Organization (VRO), the Las Vegas addiction treatment provider is well-equipped to deliver the culturally competent care needed for the Veteran population.

Per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 10% of Veterans struggle with substance use disorders. Many also live with depression, PTSD, and other mental health issues, which may lead to or exacerbate substance use.

“The heartbreaking truth is that too many Veterans are struggling alone with addiction and trauma,” said Kristin Berg, Desert Hope Treatment Center’s Executive Director. “It is critical that Veterans can access culturally competent care that meets them where they are and takes into account their backgrounds and unique needs. This new certification helps us deliver this kind of care.”

Cultural competency can increase the likelihood of good treatment outcomes. The global think tank and research institution, the Rand Corporation, states that staff trained in Veteran care can better understand the factors contributing to a Veteran’s substance use and will be more likely to develop positive provider-patient relationships.

The PsychArmor certification mandates that at least 85% of a program’s clinicians and healthcare staff undergo training. This certification is the most recent initiative in a continuous effort by the Las Vegas treatment facility to support Veterans. For years, Desert Hope Treatment Center, which is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network, has offered a specialized program for Veterans, Salute to Recovery. The program offers trauma-informed care, including clinical groups and programming created specifically for Veterans.

“We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

Desert Hope Treatment Center has treated more than 16,000 patients and offers medical detox, inpatient rehab, and outpatient treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

For more information about Desert Hope Treatment Center and its specialized program for Veterans, please visit www.deserthopetreatment.com or call the Veteran hotline at 888-902-VETS or 888-902-8387.

About Desert Hope Treatment Center:

Desert Hope Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers’ facility, is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Las Vegas, NV. The center offers a full continuum of care for addiction and co-occurring disorders, as well as a specialized treatment program for Veterans. Desert Hope Treatment Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate treatment to individuals struggling with addiction. To learn more, visit deserthopetreatment.com.

About PsychArmor:

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all steeped in military culture, create learning journeys, from continuing education to customized training, including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, and social media.

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com

