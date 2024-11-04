Christopher Campise Named Chief Information Officer of Five Star Bank

Mr. Campise brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience to the growing community bank

WARSAW, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI), parent company of Five Star Bank (“Five Star” or the “Bank”) and Courier Capital, LLC, announced that Christopher Campise has joined as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of the Bank.

In this role, Mr. Campise will lead the development and implementation of the Bank’s technology strategies, systems, and processes, while further enhancing the information technology infrastructure to support the organization's long-term objectives. Mr. Campise will report to W. Jack Plants II, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

“Chris brings tremendous experience to Five Star Bank in terms of his proven ability to lead and execute IT strategy that advances business goals and objectives,” said Mr. Plants. “His varied experience, including in other highly regulated industries, will serve him well here and we are pleased to be benefitting from his fresh perspective and results-driven approach.”

Mr. Campise joins Five Star from Delaware North Companies, where he served as Senior Director of Enterprise Architecture since 2021. Prior to that, Chris helped lead enterprise architecture during his seven year tenure at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and spent nine years with the University at Buffalo. Earlier in his career, he worked at several Wester New York technology and software companies.

Mr. Campise, who is based at Five Star Bank Centre in Amherst, N.Y., previously served as a board member of Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and the Gartner Advisory Board. He is also a past volunteer with Mission: Ignite and InfoTech WNY. Mr. Campise earned his B.S. in Computer Science from Canisius College.

About Financial Institutions, Inc. and Five Star Bank

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.2 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

