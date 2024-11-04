Kaspi.kz Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kaspi.kz ("Kaspi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KSPI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On September 19, 2024, Culper Research released a report titled “Kaspi.kz (KSPI): The NASDAQ-Listed Fintech Facilitating Criminal Activity and Kleptocracy.” In this report, Culper declared a short position on Kaspi, which operates the largest payment network and the second largest bank in Kazakhstan. The firm alleges that Kaspi has consistently misled U.S. investors and regulators, particularly ahead of its January 2024 NASDAQ listing, by claiming it has no exposure to Russia.

Culper further asserted that its research reveals a serious deception, indicating that Kaspi’s connections with Russian partners are deeply embedded in all aspects of its operations. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and into 2024, the firm claims that Russia has significantly contributed to Kaspi’s reported growth. The research also highlights Kaspi’s history of questionable dealings, raising concerns about related-party transactions and self-dealing, as well as the company’s extensive ties to individuals involved in illicit activities, including sanctioned oligarchs and Russian mobsters. The report suggests that Kaspi’s high valuation and U.S. listing are jeopardized, forecasting a decline in share prices.

In response to this news, the American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Kaspi.kz dropped by 16.1% on September 19, 2024, and fell an additional 2.7% on September 20, 2024.

