3 Army Reserve Soldiers graduate Sapper Leader Course

ANNVILLE, Pa. –

Sappers have supported frontline infantry units in every American war. Sapper Leader Course was initiated more than 39 years ago, but the mission remains the same - mobility, survivability, and counter-mobility.

Three combat engineers with 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve graduated Sapper Leader Course during the month of September at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. The 28-day leadership development course, operated by the U.S. Army Engineer School, trains combat engineers on tasks to support frontline infantry units.

Aligning with the engineer school’s Sapper Training Company motto, Soldiers “earn the right” to adorn the Sapper tab upon successful completion; one of four elite service tabs that can be worn in uniform.

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Dylan Tracey, who graduated Sept. 6, said the leadership school mimicked real-world combat environments through unique missions, sleep deprivation, individualized food rations, and an ever-changing environment. According to Tracey, leading Soldiers to accomplish a mission under adverse conditions was a rewarding experience.

“You are taught the book-standard, but when you go out to the field, it is different,” said Tracey, who emphasized utility of the Sapper Leader Course in forcing Soldiers to adapt and overcome.

The specialized capabilities within the Army Reserve ensure that the force is both ready and adaptive, aligning with the evolving needs of the Army and the Nation. Essayons, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers motto, is a French term that translates into “let us try.” The motto exudes confidence and illustrates the level of determination that is instilled for the overall accomplishment of any mission, no matter the obstacles.

“There might not always be an immediate answer, but the Army is going to turn to us to try to find that answer,” said U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Rhett Mattson who graduated from the course on Sept. 27.

The Sapper Leader Course teaches advanced techniques and reinforces critical skills within the combat engineering military occupational specialty. It encompasses troop leading procedures, demolitions (conventional and expedient), mobility/counter-mobility efforts, combined arms breaching, urban mobility breaching, and engineer efforts in maneuver support and the combined arms.

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Daniel Willingham, who graduated from the course alongside Tracey, elected to attend the Sapper Leader Course to become a better combat engineer and sharpen his skills as a leader. He said the training included stressful scenarios that pushed Soldiers out of their comfort zone and built individual character. The Army consistently develops Soldiers to defeat any enemy, anywhere.

“They force you into leadership positions you’re not use to, and you just have to figure it out,” explained Willingham, “You get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

Army engineers are responsible for mobility of elements, survivability of troops, and counter-mobility to delay, channel, or stop enemy movement. Tough, realistic, and safe training ensures Soldier readiness and leadership development. Mattson said he receives gratification from being able to bring the tab back to his unit, and to having gained advanced knowledge to pass along to his Soldiers.

“I want them to have faith in me, and I want to have even more faith in myself, which is part of the reason why I took this journey,” said Mattson, “Being able to share the wealth of knowledge we gained there is definitely rewarding.”