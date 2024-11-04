Wayne Johnson Congress To Be On Station At Polling Locations On Election Day: Encouraging Everyone To Vote

Wayne Johnson, Republican Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow is Election Day in Georgia and the race is on for Georgia Congressional District 2, covering Middle and Southwest Georgia. Wayne Johnson, a businessman for 40 years is challenging Sanford Bishop, a political office holder for 40 years.In order to be available to answer last-minute questions voters may have, and to encourage people passing by to stop and vote, Wayne Johnson and team members of his campaign will be stationed near voting locations.The important message from Wayne Johnson is that, “Voting is the most important aspect of our nation’s great democracy. Please do vote in order to deliver respect for this greatest of privileges, and to be an instrumental part in determining the future of our society for our children and our grandchildren.”"I respectfully ask for you to trust me with your vote, because I believe you know that a change is needed and that a change in Congressional representation will be good for you and your family. Over the next two years, I will show you what I can do to strengthen your family finances, drive down the cost of everyday needs and ensure safe communities for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia," said Johnson.Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.