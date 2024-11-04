November 4, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins 50 Attorneys General in Condemning Political Violence

Attorney General Miyares Joins 50 Attorneys General in Condemning Political Violence

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 other attorneys general calling for law and order and condemning political violence ahead of tomorrow’s presidential election.

“Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of our Republic, and they must proceed without intimidation, harm, or unrest. Regardless of political beliefs, we are all Americans who deserve to see our votes counted and our voices respected in a peaceful, lawful manner. I condemn any and all acts of violence that threaten the democratic process in our nation on Election Day and the weeks following,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I urge every Virginian to exercise their rights with respect for others and encourage all Virginians to uphold the rule of law. Any attempts to disrupt or endanger our communities will be met with the full force of justice, as I remain committed to preserving peace and ensuring the safety of every citizen in this Commonwealth.

“Disagreement should be the starting point for any democracy, not its breaking point. I refuse to walk in fear of our neighbors. Those who peddle in fear and violence have no place in a free society, and I will defend that freedom with every possible energy.”