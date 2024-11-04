Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,699 in the last 365 days.

The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Q3 2024 Revenue of $148 million, up $15 million or 11% Year-Over-Year
Q3 2024 Net Loss of $(18) million, or (12.1)% of Total Revenue, improved $5 million Year-Over-Year
Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million or 1.6% of Total Revenue, increased $9 million Year-Over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter 2024 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 6% and 11% respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2023. During the quarter, consignment revenue grew 14% compared to the same period in 2023. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved $9 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.

“I am pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, and I am encouraged by the continued strength in supply trends as we enter the fourth quarter," said Rati Levesque, Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. “Third quarter GMV, Total Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA all exceeded our prior expectations, enabling us to raise our full year outlook.”

Levesque continued, “Our team is focused on delivering against our 2024 commitments. I’m encouraged by our results and by how our teams are executing against our vision to change the way people shop for the better, creating a unique circular shopping experience built on technical expertise and high-touch human service.”

Third Quarter Highlights

  • GMV was $433 million, an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2023
  • Total Revenue was $148 million, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2023
  • Gross Profit was $111 million, an increase of $17 million compared to the same period in 2023
  • Gross Margin was 74.9%, an increase of 430 basis points compared to the same period in 2023
  • Net Loss was $(18) million or (12.1)% of total revenue, compared to $(23) million or (17.2)% of total revenue in the same period in 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million or 1.6% of total revenue compared to $(7.0) million or (5.2)% of total revenue in the same period in 2023
  • GAAP basic net loss per share was $(0.16) compared to $(0.22) in the prior year period and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.17) compared to $(0.22) in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss attributable to common shareholders per share was $(0.09) compared to $(0.15) in the prior year period
  • Top-line-related Metrics
    • Trailing three months active buyers was 389,000, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2023
    • Orders were 829,000, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2023
    • Average order value (AOV) was $522, an increase of 2% versus the same period in 2023

Q4 and Full Year 2024 Guidance
Based on market conditions as of November 4, 2024, we are raising our full year guidance. Additionally, we are providing guidance for fourth quarter 2024 GMV, Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

  Q4 2024 Full Year 2024  
GMV $484 - $500 million $1.810 - $1.826 billion  
Total Revenue $158 - $165 million $595 - $602 million  
Adjusted EBITDA $6.5 - $9.5 million $4.7 - $7.7 million  

Webcast and Conference Call
The RealReal will host a conference call to review the company’s third quarter 2024 results beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).   A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available online at investor.therealreal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with 37 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Investor Relations Contact:
Caitlin Howe
IR@therealreal.com

Press Contact:
Mallory Johnston
PR@therealreal.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “target,” “contemplate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the impacts of recent geopolitical events, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, and uncertainty surrounding macro-economic trends, the debt exchange, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2024, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and long-range financial targets and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue (“Adjusted EBITDA Margin”), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, other (income) expense net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, legal settlement charges, restructuring, warehouse fire costs (net), gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain one-time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax expenses on employee stock transactions, legal settlement charges, restructuring charges, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain one-time expenses divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We exclude the effect of our liability classified warrants to arrive at the weighted average common shares outstanding when their effect is anti-dilutive. We believe that making these adjustments before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

THE REALREAL, INC.
Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue:              
Consignment revenue $ 116,908     $ 102,852     $ 345,270     $ 302,072  
Direct revenue   15,623       17,356       45,056       63,196  
Shipping services revenue   15,224       12,964       46,163       40,663  
Total revenue   147,755       133,172       436,489       405,931  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of consignment revenue   13,326       13,577       39,714       43,681  
Cost of direct revenue   12,925       15,686       38,970       61,162  
Cost of shipping services revenue   10,791       9,837       32,347       30,859  
Total cost of revenue   37,042       39,100       111,031       135,702  
Gross profit   110,713       94,072       325,458       270,229  
Operating expenses:              
Marketing   11,604       11,591       40,646       44,460  
Operations and technology   66,199       61,038       194,593       194,645  
Selling, general and administrative   47,512       44,788       141,364       138,959  
Restructuring         (856 )     196       37,396  
Total operating expenses (1)   125,315       116,561       376,799       415,460  
Loss from operations   (14,602 )     (22,489 )     (51,341 )     (145,231 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability   744             (9,209 )      
Gain on extinguishment of debt               4,177        
Interest income   1,940       2,260       6,272       6,717  
Interest expense   (5,948 )     (2,673 )     (15,468 )     (8,018 )
Loss before provision for income taxes   (17,866 )     (22,902 )     (65,569 )     (146,532 )
Provision for income taxes   72       47       178       247  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,938 )   $ (22,949 )   $ (65,747 )   $ (146,779 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders              
Basic $ (0.16 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.61 )   $ (1.45 )
Diluted $ (0.17 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.61 )   $ (1.45 )
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders              
Basic   109,016,060       102,648,790       107,043,946       101,087,793  
Diluted   112,418,751       102,648,790       107,043,946       101,087,793  
               
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:              
Marketing $ 225     $ 382     $ 707     $ 1,181  
Operations and technology   2,533       3,115       7,527       10,107  
Selling, general and administrative   5,000       5,039       14,346       15,005  
Total $ 7,758     $ 8,536     $ 22,580     $ 26,293  
                               


THE REALREAL, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,179     $ 175,709  
Accounts receivable, net   15,953       17,226  
Inventory, net   19,921       22,246  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,677       20,766  
Total current assets   211,730       235,947  
Property and equipment, net   95,218       104,087  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   79,142       86,348  
Restricted cash   14,911       14,914  
Other assets   5,251       5,627  
Total assets $ 406,252     $ 446,923  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 10,795     $ 8,961  
Accrued consignor payable   73,242       77,122  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   22,487       20,094  
Convertible senior notes, net, current portion   26,600        
Other accrued and current liabilities   92,573       82,685  
Total current liabilities   225,697       188,862  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   91,274       104,856  
Convertible senior notes, net   276,483       452,421  
Non-convertible notes, net   131,427        
Warrant liability   19,626        
Other noncurrent liabilities   7,158       4,083  
Total liabilities   751,665       750,222  
Stockholders’ deficit:      
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023; 109,689,946 and 104,670,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively   1       1  
Additional paid-in capital   839,958       816,325  
Accumulated deficit   (1,185,372 )     (1,119,625 )
Total stockholders’ deficit   (345,413 )     (303,299 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 406,252     $ 446,923  
               


THE REALREAL, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (65,747 )   $ (146,779 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   24,806       23,530  
Stock-based compensation expense   22,580       26,293  
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets   11,280       12,999  
Bad debt expense   1,844       1,565  
Non-cash interest expense   3,761       575  
Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants   374        
Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs   1,607       1,920  
Property, plant, equipment, and right-of-use asset impairments         33,817  
Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage   2,479       8,836  
Gain on debt extinguishment   (4,177 )      
Change in fair value of warrant liability   9,209        
Loss related to warehouse fire, net   279        
Other adjustments   (628 )     (556 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (571 )     (2,922 )
Inventory, net   96       9,474  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   990       1,897  
Other assets   229       (2,856 )
Operating lease liability   (15,263 )     (21,399 )
Accounts payable   837       (1,550 )
Accrued consignor payable   (5,006 )     (15,018 )
Other accrued and current liabilities   10,036       (1,499 )
Other noncurrent liabilities   (163 )     (118 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (1,148 )     (71,791 )
Cash flow from investing activities:      
Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire   461        
Capitalized proprietary software development costs   (8,051 )     (9,870 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (9,168 )     (25,528 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (16,758 )     (35,398 )
Cash flow from financing activities:      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   118       19  
Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting   (467 )     (501 )
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program   624       446  
Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the Note Exchange   396        
Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchange   (5,298 )      
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,627 )     (36 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (22,533 )     (107,225 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash      
Beginning of period   190,623       293,793  
End of period $ 168,090     $ 186,568  
               

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:              
Net loss $ (17,938 )   $ (22,949 )   $ (65,747 )   $ (146,779 )
Depreciation and amortization   8,270       7,744       24,806       23,530  
Interest income   (1,940 )     (2,260 )     (6,272 )     (6,717 )
Interest expense   5,948       2,673       15,468       8,018  
Provision for income taxes   72       47       178       247  
EBITDA   (5,588 )     (14,745 )     (31,567 )     (121,701 )
Stock-based compensation   7,758       8,536       22,580       26,293  
Payroll taxes expense on employee stock transactions   76       74       250       142  
Legal settlement               600       1,100  
Restructuring charges (1)         (856 )     196       37,396  
Gain on extinguishment of debt (2)               (4,177 )      
Change in fair value of warrant liability (3)   (744 )           9,209        
One time expenses (4)   822             1,211       159  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,324     $ (6,991 )   $ (1,698 )   $ (56,611 )
                               

(1) Restructuring charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 consists of impairment of right-of-use assets and property and equipment, employee severance charges, gain on lease terminations, and other charges, including legal and transportation expenses.

(2) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.

(3) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the warrants issued by the Company in connection with the Note Exchange in February 2024.

(4) One time expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 consists of vendor services settlements and estimated losses, net of estimated insurance recoveries related to the fire at one of our New Jersey authentication centers. One time expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 consists of retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder's resignation on June 6, 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss $ (17,938 )   $ (22,949 )   $ (65,747 )   $ (146,779 )
Stock-based compensation   7,758       8,536       22,580       26,293  
Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions   76       74       250       142  
Legal settlement               600       1,100  
Restructuring charges         (856 )     196       37,396  
Provision for income taxes   72       47       178       247  
Gain on extinguishment of debt               (4,177 )      
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (744 )           9,209        
One time expenses   822             1,211       159  
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,954 )   $ (15,148 )   $ (35,700 )   $ (81,442 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted   109,016,060       102,648,790       107,043,946       101,087,793  
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.81 )
                               

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided for (used in) operating activities to free (negative) cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided for (used in) operating activities $ 9,073     $ (10,933 )   $ (1,148 )   $ (71,791 )
Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs   (6,939 )     (8,120 )     (17,219 )     (35,398 )
Free (negative) cash flow $ 2,134     $ (19,053 )   $ (18,367 )   $ (107,189 )
                               

Key Financial and Operating Metrics:

  September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2022 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31, 2024   June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024
   
GMV $ 440,659     $ 492,955     $ 444,366     $ 423,341     $ 407,608     $ 450,668     $ 451,941     $ 440,914     $ 433,074  
NMV $ 325,105     $ 367,382     $ 327,805     $ 303,918     $ 302,912     $ 335,245     $ 334,815     $ 329,422     $ 335,191  
Consignment Revenue $ 93,874     $ 110,199     $ 102,643     $ 96,577     $ 102,852     $ 113,500     $ 115,648     $ 112,714     $ 116,908  
Direct Revenue $ 34,005     $ 33,252     $ 24,953     $ 20,887     $ 17,356     $ 15,964     $ 12,709     $ 16,724     $ 15,623  
Shipping Services Revenue $ 14,824     $ 16,204     $ 14,308     $ 13,391     $ 12,964     $ 13,909     $ 15,443     $ 15,496     $ 15,224  
Number of Orders   952       993       891       789       794       826       840       820       829  
Take Rate   36.0 %     35.7 %     37.4 %     36.7 %     38.1 %     37.7 %     38.4 %     38.5 %     38.6 %
Active Buyers (1)   404       430       388       351       364       381       384       381       389  
AOV $ 463     $ 496     $ 499     $ 537     $ 513     $ 545     $ 538     $ 538     $ 522  
                                                                       

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated active buyers to be buyers who purchased goods through our online marketplace during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented. Previously we had measured buyers who purchased goods during the 12 months ended on the last day of the period presented. The prior periods have been updated to active buyers during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more