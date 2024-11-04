Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $30.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $23.3 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 32.2% to $415.0 million compared to $314.0 million in the third quarter of 2023
  • Net income of $30.5 million compared to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 39.3% to $32.4 million compared to $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2023
  • Total loss ratio of 29.7% compared to 18.8% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 9.5% compared to -0.6% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Combined ratio of 80.5% compared to 75.8% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 77.1% compared to 70.9%, in the third quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 67.6% compared to 71.5%, in the third quarter of 2023
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.7% compared to 17.7% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.0% compared to 22.3% in the third quarter of 2023

(1) See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our third quarter results as they clearly demonstrate our successful efforts to deliver consistent earnings and returns. In a quarter that experienced a heightened level of cat activity, we delivered 39% adjusted net income growth, a 77% adjusted combined ratio, and a 21% adjusted ROE. Our results further validate the concerted efforts that we have undertaken to diversify the business, reduce the volatility in our earnings base and profitably grow. We continued to generate robust top line growth achieving 32% gross written premium growth, driven by strength in our Earthquake and Casualty products as well as strong growth from our burgeoning Crop business. Importantly, our same-store(2) premium growth rate was 38%, demonstrating the strong underlying momentum that exists across our portfolio of specialty insurance products.

Mr. Armstrong continued, “We have numerous energizing opportunities and initiatives associated with our Palomar 2X strategy. To capitalize on them, we successfully raised $116 million in August. A portion of the proceeds will fund our acquisition of First Indemnity of America Insurance Company and our entry into the surety market. We will use the remaining proceeds for organic growth and selected increases in risk participation in product categories including Crop and Earthquake. Our diversification into attractive lines with limited correlation to the P&C cycle such as Crop and Surety will further position Palomar to deliver consistent earnings growth over time.”

(2) Excludes the impact of lines of business exited or discontinued during the quarter.

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 32.2% to $415.0 million compared to $314.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, while net earned premiums increased 58.1% compared to the prior year’s third quarter. 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $40.3 million, comprised of $27.4 million of attritional losses and $12.9 million of catastrophe losses from Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, and Helene. The loss ratio for the quarter was 29.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.2% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 9.5% compared to a loss ratio of 18.8% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 19.4% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.6%.

Underwriting income(1) for the third quarter was $26.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 80.5% compared to underwriting income of $20.7 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.8% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $31.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 77.1% in the third quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $25.0 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.9% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 67.6% compared to 71.5% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 56.0% to $9.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to proceeds from our August 2024 secondary offering and cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.86 years at September 30, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $1,017.5 million at September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, the Company recorded $2.7 net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $1.4 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 20.8% compared to 24.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $703.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $421.3 million at September 30, 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.7% compared to 17.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 21.0% compared to 22.3% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook
For the full year 2024, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $124 million to $128 million. This range includes additional catastrophe losses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 of approximately $8 million related to Hurricane Milton. 

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to discuss its third quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 5, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13747528. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 12, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc.,  Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com 

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended
 		               
  September 30,
 		               
  2024
 		  2023
 		  Change
 		  % Change
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums $ 414,977     $ 313,998     $ 100,979       32.2 %
Ceded written premiums   (255,267 )     (203,336 )     (51,931 )     25.5 %
Net written premiums   159,710       110,662       49,048       44.3 %
Net earned premiums   135,646       85,817       49,829       58.1 %
Commission and other income   715       465       250       53.8 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)   136,361       86,282       50,079       58.0 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   40,315       16,139       24,176       149.8 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   41,469       27,004       14,465       53.6 %
Other underwriting expenses   28,129       22,390       5,739       25.6 %
Underwriting income (1)   26,448       20,749       5,699       27.5 %
Interest expense   (87 )     (867 )     780       (90.0 )%
Net investment income   9,408       6,029       3,379       56.0 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments   2,734       (1,376 )     4,110       (298.7 )%
Income before income taxes   38,503       24,535       13,968       56.9 %
Income tax expense   8,006       6,103       1,903       31.2 %
Net income $ 30,497     $ 18,432     $ 12,065       65.5 %
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments   (2,734 )     1,376       (4,110 )     (298.7 )%
Expenses associated with transactions   84       229       (145 )     (63.3 )%
Stock-based compensation expense   4,117       3,589       528       14.7 %
Amortization of intangibles   389       390       (1 )     (0.3 )%
Tax impact   91       (725 )     816       (112.6 )%
Adjusted net income (1) $ 32,444     $ 23,291     $ 9,153       39.3 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                              
Annualized return on equity   19.7 %     17.7 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)   21.0 %     22.3 %                
Loss ratio   29.7 %     18.8 %                
Expense ratio   50.8 %     57.0 %                
Combined ratio   80.5 %     75.8 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)   77.1 %     70.9 %                
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.15     $ 0.73                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.23     $ 0.92                  
Catastrophe losses $ 12,924     $ (533 )                
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)   9.5 %     (0.6 )%                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)   67.6 %     71.5 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 31,038     $ 24,957     $ 6,081       24.4 %

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

  Nine Months Ended                
  September 30,                
  2024   2023   Change   % Change
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums $ 1,168,239     $ 838,406     $ 329,833       39.3 %
Ceded written premiums   (692,620 )     (542,789 )     (149,831 )     27.6 %
Net written premiums   475,619       295,617       180,002       60.9 %
Net earned premiums   365,796       252,164       113,632       45.1 %
Commission and other income   2,035       1,781       254       14.3 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)   367,831       253,945       113,886       44.8 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   97,583       54,696       42,887       78.4 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   109,072       78,740       30,332       38.5 %
Other underwriting expenses   84,165       63,962       20,203       31.6 %
Underwriting income (1)   77,011       56,547       20,464       36.2 %
Interest expense   (1,052 )     (2,952 )     1,900       (64.4 )%
Net investment income   24,506       16,690       7,816       46.8 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments   5,768       (103 )     5,871       NM  
Income before income taxes   106,233       70,182       36,051       51.4 %
Income tax expense   23,625       16,877       6,748       40.0 %
Net income $ 82,608     $ 53,305     $ 29,303       55.0 %
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments   (5,768 )     103       (5,871 )     NM  
Expenses associated with transactions   557       229       328       143.2 %
Stock-based compensation expense   11,905       10,737       1,168       10.9 %
Amortization of intangibles   1,168       1,092       76       7.0 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   2,483       1,640       843       51.4 %
Tax impact   (734 )     (1,582 )     848       (53.6 )%
Adjusted net income (1) $ 92,219     $ 65,524     $ 26,695       40.7 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                              
Annualized return on equity   18.8 %     17.6 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)   20.9 %     21.7 %                
Loss ratio   26.7 %     21.7 %                
Expense ratio   52.3 %     55.9 %                
Combined ratio   78.9 %     77.6 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)   74.5 %     72.1 %                
Diluted earnings per share $ 3.19     $ 2.10                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 3.56     $ 2.59                  
Catastrophe losses $ 19,724     $ 3,432                  
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)   5.4 %     1.4 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)   69.2 %     70.8 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 93,124     $ 70,245     $ 22,879       32.6 %
NM - not meaningful                              

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
           
  September 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (Unaudited)        
Assets              
Investments:              
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $896,775 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023) $ 882,980     $ 643,799  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023)   40,196       43,160  
Equity method investment   2,499       2,617  
Other investments   5,207        
Total investments   930,882       689,576  
Cash and cash equivalents   86,479       51,546  
Restricted cash   105       306  
Accrued investment income   7,495       5,282  
Premiums receivable   326,674       261,972  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   86,408       60,990  
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses   58,889       32,172  
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   360,164       244,622  
Ceded unearned premiums   298,509       265,808  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   104,831       72,941  
Deferred tax assets, net   4,019       10,119  
Property and equipment, net   409       373  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   11,147       12,315  
Total assets $ 2,276,011     $ 1,708,022  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Liabilities:              
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 75,424     $ 42,376  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses   497,438       342,275  
Unearned premiums   739,623       597,103  
Ceded premium payable   235,157       181,742  
Funds held under reinsurance treaty   25,056       13,419  
Income taxes payable         7,255  
Borrowings from credit agreements         52,600  
Total liabilities   1,572,698       1,236,770  
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,452,242 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   486,198       350,597  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (10,139 )     (23,991 )
Retained earnings   227,251       144,643  
Total stockholders' equity   703,313       471,252  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,276,011     $ 1,708,022  
               

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues:                              
Gross written premiums $ 414,977     $ 313,998     $ 1,168,239     $ 838,406  
Ceded written premiums   (255,267 )     (203,336 )     (692,620 )     (542,789 )
Net written premiums   159,710       110,662       475,619       295,617  
Change in unearned premiums   (24,064 )     (24,845 )     (109,823 )     (43,453 )
Net earned premiums   135,646       85,817       365,796       252,164  
Net investment income   9,408       6,029       24,506       16,690  
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments   2,734       (1,376 )     5,768       (103 )
Commission and other income   715       465       2,035       1,781  
Total revenues   148,503       90,935       398,105       270,532  
Expenses:                              
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   40,315       16,139       97,583       54,696  
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   41,469       27,004       109,072       78,740  
Other underwriting expenses   28,129       22,390       84,165       63,962  
Interest expense   87       867       1,052       2,952  
Total expenses   110,000       66,400       291,872       200,350  
Income before income taxes   38,503       24,535       106,233       70,182  
Income tax expense   8,006       6,103       23,625       16,877  
Net income $ 30,497     $ 18,432     $ 82,608     $ 53,305  
Other comprehensive income, net:                              
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale   17,917       (8,494 )     13,852       (6,706 )
Net comprehensive income $ 48,414     $ 9,938     $ 96,460     $ 46,599  
Per Share Data:                              
Basic earnings per share $ 1.18     $ 0.75     $ 3.28     $ 2.15  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.15     $ 0.73     $ 3.19     $ 2.10  
                               
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   25,766,697       24,740,455       25,194,114       24,847,164  
Diluted   26,479,566       25,244,828       25,877,257       25,340,602  
                               

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

  Three Months Ended September 30,
 		               
  2024
 		  2023
 		               
  ($ in thousands)
 		               
      % of
 		      % of
 		      %
  Amount
 		  GWP
 		  Amount
 		  GWP
 		  Change
 		  Change
Product (1)                                              
Earthquake $ 135,329       32.6 %   $ 113,386       36.1 %   $ 21,943       19.4 %
Fronting   84,945       20.5 %     94,954       30.2 %     (10,009 )     (10.5 )%
Inland Marine and Other Property   78,734       19.0 %     64,499       20.5 %     14,235       22.1 %
Crop   59,662       14.4 %     11,627       3.7 %     48,035       NM  
Casualty   56,307       13.5 %     29,532       9.5 %     26,775       90.7 %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 414,977       100.0 %   $ 313,998       100.0 %   $ 100,979       32.2 %
NM - not meaningful                                              
                                               


  Nine Months Ended September 30,                
  2024   2023                
  ($ in thousands)
 		           
      % of       % of        %
  Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Change   Change
Product (1)                                              
Earthquake $ 376,088       32.2 %   $ 314,810       37.6 %   $ 61,278       19.5 %
Fronting   275,671       23.6 %     266,433       31.8 %     9,238       3.5 %
Inland Marine and Other Property   249,147       21.3 %     186,983       22.3 %     62,164       33.2 %
Casualty   166,762       14.3 %     58,065       6.9 %     108,697       187.2 %
Crop   100,571       8.6 %     12,115       1.4 %     88,456       NM  
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 1,168,239       100.0 %   $ 838,406       100.0 %   $ 329,833       39.3 %
NM - not meaningful                                              

(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)  
      % of       % of       % of       % of
  Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP
State                                                              
California $ 170,265       41.0 %   $ 163,806       52.2 %   $ 510,879       43.7 %   $ 450,752       53.8 %
Texas   27,019       6.5 %     24,336       7.7 %     96,414       8.3 %     72,777       8.7 %
Hawaii   23,171       5.6 %     13,490       4.3 %     53,922       4.6 %     35,824       4.3 %
North Dakota   18,716       4.5 %     2,898       0.9 %     19,893       1.7 %     3,326       0.4 %
Washington   16,828       4.1 %     17,792       5.7 %     41,893       3.6 %     43,409       5.2 %
Wisconsin   15,519       3.7 %     1,211       0.4 %     17,374       1.5 %     3,095       0.4 %
Florida   14,433       3.5 %     11,549       3.7 %     58,153       5.0 %     36,309       4.3 %
Oregon   8,402       2.0 %     8,536       2.7 %     21,253       1.8 %     21,223       2.5 %
Other   120,624       29.1 %     70,380       22.4 %     348,458       29.8 %     171,691       20.4 %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 414,977       100.0 %   $ 313,998       100.0 %   $ 1,168,239       100.0 %   $ 838,406       100.0 %
                                                               


  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
      % of       % of       % of       % of
  Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP
Subsidiary                                                              
PSIC $ 236,624       57.0 %   $ 186,693       59.5 %   $ 652,988       55.9 %   $ 497,216       59.3 %
PESIC   159,305       38.4 %     127,305       40.5 %     472,909       40.5 %     341,190       40.7 %
Laulima   19,048       4.6 %           %     42,342       3.6 %           %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 414,977       100.0 %   $ 313,998       100.0 %   $ 1,168,239       100.0 %   $ 838,406       100.0 %
                                                               

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

  Three Months Ended                   Nine Months Ended                
  September 30,                   September 30,                
  2024   2023   Change   %
Change		   2024   2023   Change   %
Change
  ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Gross earned premiums $ 395,881     $ 271,786     $ 124,095       45.7 %   $ 1,025,716     $ 739,219     $ 286,497       38.8 %
Ceded earned premiums   (260,235 )     (185,969 )     (74,266 )     39.9 %     (659,920 )     (487,055 )     (172,865 )     35.5 %
Net earned premiums $ 135,646     $ 85,817     $ 49,829       58.1 %   $ 365,796     $ 252,164     $ 113,632       45.1 %
                                                               
Net earned premium ratio   34.3 %     31.6 %                     35.7 %     34.1 %                
                                                               

Loss detail

  Three Months Ended                   Nine Months Ended                
  September 30,                   September 30,                
  2024   2023   Change   %
Change		   2024   2023   Change   %
Change
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses $ 12,924     $ (533 )   $ 13,457       NM     $ 19,724     $ 3,432     $ 16,292       NM  
Non-catastrophe losses   27,391       16,672       10,719       64.3 %     77,859       51,264       26,595       51.9 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 40,315     $ 16,139     $ 24,176       149.8 %   $ 97,583     $ 54,696     $ 42,887       78.4 %
                                                               
Catastrophe loss ratio   9.5 %     (0.6 )%                     5.4 %     1.4 %                
Non-catastrophe loss ratio   20.2 %     19.4 %                     21.3 %     20.3 %                
Total loss ratio   29.7 %     18.8 %                     26.7 %     21.7 %                
NM - not meaningful                                                              
                                                               

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 118,761     $ 81,300     $ 97,653     $ 77,520  
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                              
Current year   40,536       15,116       100,225       50,954  
Prior years   (221 )     1,023       (2,642 )     3,742  
Total incurred   40,315       16,139       97,583       54,696  
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                              
Current year   16,153       6,646       27,909       14,215  
Prior years   5,649       (1,385 )     30,053       25,823  
Total payments   21,802       5,261       57,962       40,038  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period   137,274       92,178       137,274       92,178  
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   360,164       232,170       360,164       232,170  
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 497,438     $ 324,348     $ 497,438     $ 324,348  
                               

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Total revenue $ 148,503     $ 90,935     $ 398,105     $ 270,532  
Net investment income   (9,408 )     (6,029 )     (24,506 )     (16,690 )
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments   (2,734 )     1,376       (5,768 )     103  
Underwriting revenue $ 136,361     $ 86,282     $ 367,831     $ 253,945  
                               

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Income before income taxes $ 38,503     $ 24,535     $ 106,233     $ 70,182  
Net investment income   (9,408 )     (6,029 )     (24,506 )     (16,690 )
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments   (2,734 )     1,376       (5,768 )     103  
Interest expense   87       867       1,052       2,952  
Underwriting income $ 26,448     $ 20,749     $ 77,011     $ 56,547  
Expenses associated with transactions   84       229       557       229  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,117       3,589       11,905       10,737  
Amortization of intangibles   389       390       1,168       1,092  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               2,483       1,640  
Adjusted underwriting income $ 31,038     $ 24,957     $ 93,124     $ 70,245  
                               

Adjusted net income

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Net income $ 30,497     $ 18,432     $ 82,608     $ 53,305  
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments   (2,734 )     1,376       (5,768 )     103  
Expenses associated with transactions   84       229       557       229  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,117       3,589       11,905       10,737  
Amortization of intangibles   389       390       1,168       1,092  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               2,483       1,640  
Tax impact   91       (725 )     (734 )     (1,582 )
Adjusted net income $ 32,444     $ 23,291     $ 92,219     $ 65,524  
                               

Annualized adjusted return on equity

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
                               
Annualized adjusted net income $ 129,776     $ 93,164     $ 122,959     $ 87,365  
Average stockholders' equity $ 617,959     $ 417,521     $ 587,282     $ 403,044  
Annualized adjusted return on equity   21.0 %     22.3 %     20.9 %     21.7 %
                               

Adjusted combined ratio

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 109,198     $ 65,068     $ 288,785     $ 195,617  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646     $ 85,817     $ 365,796     $ 252,164  
Combined ratio   80.5 %     75.8 %     78.9 %     77.6 %
Adjustments to numerator:                              
Expenses associated with transactions $ (84 )   $ (229 )   $ (557 )   $ (229 )
Stock-based compensation expense   (4,117 )     (3,589 )     (11,905 )     (10,737 )
Amortization of intangibles   (389 )     (390 )     (1,168 )     (1,092 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               (2,483 )     (1,640 )
Adjusted combined ratio   77.1 %     70.9 %     74.5 %     72.1 %
                               

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands, except per share data)   (in thousands, except per share data)
                               
Adjusted net income $ 32,444     $ 23,291     $ 92,219     $ 65,524  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted   26,479,566       25,244,828       25,877,257       25,340,602  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.23     $ 0.92     $ 3.56     $ 2.59  
                               

Catastrophe loss ratio

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 40,315     $ 16,139     $ 97,583     $ 54,696  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646     $ 85,817     $ 365,796     $ 252,164  
Loss ratio   29.7 %     18.8 %     26.7 %     21.7 %
                               
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 12,924     $ (533 )   $ 19,724     $ 3,432  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646     $ 85,817     $ 365,796     $ 252,164  
Catastrophe loss ratio   9.5 %     (0.6 )%     5.4 %     1.4 %
                               

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 109,198     $ 65,068     $ 288,785     $ 195,617  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646     $ 85,817     $ 365,796     $ 252,164  
Combined ratio   80.5 %     75.8 %     78.9 %     77.6 %
Adjustments to numerator:                              
Expenses associated with transactions $ (84 )   $ (229 )   $ (557 )   $ (229 )
Stock-based compensation expense   (4,117 )     (3,589 )     (11,905 )     (10,737 )
Amortization of intangibles   (389 )     (390 )     (1,168 )     (1,092 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               (2,483 )     (1,640 )
Catastrophe losses   (12,924 )     533       (19,724 )     (3,432 )
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses   67.6 %     71.5 %     69.2 %     70.8 %
                               

Tangible Stockholders equity

  September 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (in thousands)
Stockholders' equity $ 703,313     $ 471,252  
Goodwill and intangible assets   (11,147 )     (12,315 )
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 692,166     $ 458,937  
               

