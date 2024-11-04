Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $30.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $23.3 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 32.2% to $415.0 million compared to $314.0 million in the third quarter of 2023

Net income of $30.5 million compared to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted net income(1) increased 39.3% to $32.4 million compared to $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2023

Total loss ratio of 29.7% compared to 18.8% in the third quarter of 2023

Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 9.5% compared to -0.6% in the third quarter of 2023

Combined ratio of 80.5% compared to 75.8% in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 77.1% compared to 70.9%, in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 67.6% compared to 71.5%, in the third quarter of 2023

Annualized return on equity of 19.7% compared to 17.7% in the third quarter of 2023

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.0% compared to 22.3% in the third quarter of 2023

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our third quarter results as they clearly demonstrate our successful efforts to deliver consistent earnings and returns. In a quarter that experienced a heightened level of cat activity, we delivered 39% adjusted net income growth, a 77% adjusted combined ratio, and a 21% adjusted ROE. Our results further validate the concerted efforts that we have undertaken to diversify the business, reduce the volatility in our earnings base and profitably grow. We continued to generate robust top line growth achieving 32% gross written premium growth, driven by strength in our Earthquake and Casualty products as well as strong growth from our burgeoning Crop business. Importantly, our same-store(2) premium growth rate was 38%, demonstrating the strong underlying momentum that exists across our portfolio of specialty insurance products.

Mr. Armstrong continued, “We have numerous energizing opportunities and initiatives associated with our Palomar 2X strategy. To capitalize on them, we successfully raised $116 million in August. A portion of the proceeds will fund our acquisition of First Indemnity of America Insurance Company and our entry into the surety market. We will use the remaining proceeds for organic growth and selected increases in risk participation in product categories including Crop and Earthquake. Our diversification into attractive lines with limited correlation to the P&C cycle such as Crop and Surety will further position Palomar to deliver consistent earnings growth over time.”

(2) Excludes the impact of lines of business exited or discontinued during the quarter.

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 32.2% to $415.0 million compared to $314.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, while net earned premiums increased 58.1% compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $40.3 million, comprised of $27.4 million of attritional losses and $12.9 million of catastrophe losses from Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, and Helene. The loss ratio for the quarter was 29.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.2% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 9.5% compared to a loss ratio of 18.8% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 19.4% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.6%.

Underwriting income(1) for the third quarter was $26.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 80.5% compared to underwriting income of $20.7 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.8% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $31.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 77.1% in the third quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $25.0 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.9% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 67.6% compared to 71.5% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 56.0% to $9.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to proceeds from our August 2024 secondary offering and cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.86 years at September 30, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $1,017.5 million at September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, the Company recorded $2.7 net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $1.4 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 20.8% compared to 24.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options.

Stockholders ’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $703.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $421.3 million at September 30, 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.7% compared to 17.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 21.0% compared to 22.3% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $124 million to $128 million. This range includes additional catastrophe losses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 of approximately $8 million related to Hurricane Milton.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to discuss its third quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 5, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13747528. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 12, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Gross written premiums $ 414,977 $ 313,998 $ 100,979 32.2 % Ceded written premiums (255,267 ) (203,336 ) (51,931 ) 25.5 % Net written premiums 159,710 110,662 49,048 44.3 % Net earned premiums 135,646 85,817 49,829 58.1 % Commission and other income 715 465 250 53.8 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 136,361 86,282 50,079 58.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 40,315 16,139 24,176 149.8 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 41,469 27,004 14,465 53.6 % Other underwriting expenses 28,129 22,390 5,739 25.6 % Underwriting income (1) 26,448 20,749 5,699 27.5 % Interest expense (87 ) (867 ) 780 (90.0 )% Net investment income 9,408 6,029 3,379 56.0 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2,734 (1,376 ) 4,110 (298.7 )% Income before income taxes 38,503 24,535 13,968 56.9 % Income tax expense 8,006 6,103 1,903 31.2 % Net income $ 30,497 $ 18,432 $ 12,065 65.5 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,734 ) 1,376 (4,110 ) (298.7 )% Expenses associated with transactions 84 229 (145 ) (63.3 )% Stock-based compensation expense 4,117 3,589 528 14.7 % Amortization of intangibles 389 390 (1 ) (0.3 )% Tax impact 91 (725 ) 816 (112.6 )% Adjusted net income (1) $ 32,444 $ 23,291 $ 9,153 39.3 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 19.7 % 17.7 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 21.0 % 22.3 % Loss ratio 29.7 % 18.8 % Expense ratio 50.8 % 57.0 % Combined ratio 80.5 % 75.8 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 77.1 % 70.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.15 $ 0.73 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.23 $ 0.92 Catastrophe losses $ 12,924 $ (533 ) Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 9.5 % (0.6 )% Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 67.6 % 71.5 % Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 31,038 $ 24,957 $ 6,081 24.4 %

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 1,168,239 $ 838,406 $ 329,833 39.3 % Ceded written premiums (692,620 ) (542,789 ) (149,831 ) 27.6 % Net written premiums 475,619 295,617 180,002 60.9 % Net earned premiums 365,796 252,164 113,632 45.1 % Commission and other income 2,035 1,781 254 14.3 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 367,831 253,945 113,886 44.8 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 97,583 54,696 42,887 78.4 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 109,072 78,740 30,332 38.5 % Other underwriting expenses 84,165 63,962 20,203 31.6 % Underwriting income (1) 77,011 56,547 20,464 36.2 % Interest expense (1,052 ) (2,952 ) 1,900 (64.4 )% Net investment income 24,506 16,690 7,816 46.8 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 5,768 (103 ) 5,871 NM Income before income taxes 106,233 70,182 36,051 51.4 % Income tax expense 23,625 16,877 6,748 40.0 % Net income $ 82,608 $ 53,305 $ 29,303 55.0 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (5,768 ) 103 (5,871 ) NM Expenses associated with transactions 557 229 328 143.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 11,905 10,737 1,168 10.9 % Amortization of intangibles 1,168 1,092 76 7.0 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,483 1,640 843 51.4 % Tax impact (734 ) (1,582 ) 848 (53.6 )% Adjusted net income (1) $ 92,219 $ 65,524 $ 26,695 40.7 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 18.8 % 17.6 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 20.9 % 21.7 % Loss ratio 26.7 % 21.7 % Expense ratio 52.3 % 55.9 % Combined ratio 78.9 % 77.6 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 74.5 % 72.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.19 $ 2.10 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 3.56 $ 2.59 Catastrophe losses $ 19,724 $ 3,432 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 5.4 % 1.4 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 69.2 % 70.8 % Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 93,124 $ 70,245 $ 22,879 32.6 % NM - not meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $896,775 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023) $ 882,980 $ 643,799 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023) 40,196 43,160 Equity method investment 2,499 2,617 Other investments 5,207 — Total investments 930,882 689,576 Cash and cash equivalents 86,479 51,546 Restricted cash 105 306 Accrued investment income 7,495 5,282 Premiums receivable 326,674 261,972 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 86,408 60,990 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 58,889 32,172 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 360,164 244,622 Ceded unearned premiums 298,509 265,808 Prepaid expenses and other assets 104,831 72,941 Deferred tax assets, net 4,019 10,119 Property and equipment, net 409 373 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 11,147 12,315 Total assets $ 2,276,011 $ 1,708,022 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 75,424 $ 42,376 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 497,438 342,275 Unearned premiums 739,623 597,103 Ceded premium payable 235,157 181,742 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 25,056 13,419 Income taxes payable — 7,255 Borrowings from credit agreements — 52,600 Total liabilities 1,572,698 1,236,770 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,452,242 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 486,198 350,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,139 ) (23,991 ) Retained earnings 227,251 144,643 Total stockholders' equity 703,313 471,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,276,011 $ 1,708,022

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 414,977 $ 313,998 $ 1,168,239 $ 838,406 Ceded written premiums (255,267 ) (203,336 ) (692,620 ) (542,789 ) Net written premiums 159,710 110,662 475,619 295,617 Change in unearned premiums (24,064 ) (24,845 ) (109,823 ) (43,453 ) Net earned premiums 135,646 85,817 365,796 252,164 Net investment income 9,408 6,029 24,506 16,690 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2,734 (1,376 ) 5,768 (103 ) Commission and other income 715 465 2,035 1,781 Total revenues 148,503 90,935 398,105 270,532 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 40,315 16,139 97,583 54,696 Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 41,469 27,004 109,072 78,740 Other underwriting expenses 28,129 22,390 84,165 63,962 Interest expense 87 867 1,052 2,952 Total expenses 110,000 66,400 291,872 200,350 Income before income taxes 38,503 24,535 106,233 70,182 Income tax expense 8,006 6,103 23,625 16,877 Net income $ 30,497 $ 18,432 $ 82,608 $ 53,305 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale 17,917 (8,494 ) 13,852 (6,706 ) Net comprehensive income $ 48,414 $ 9,938 $ 96,460 $ 46,599 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.75 $ 3.28 $ 2.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.15 $ 0.73 $ 3.19 $ 2.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,766,697 24,740,455 25,194,114 24,847,164 Diluted 26,479,566 25,244,828 25,877,257 25,340,602

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

($ in thousands)

% of

% of

%

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Change

Change

Product (1) Earthquake $ 135,329 32.6 % $ 113,386 36.1 % $ 21,943 19.4 % Fronting 84,945 20.5 % 94,954 30.2 % (10,009 ) (10.5 )% Inland Marine and Other Property 78,734 19.0 % 64,499 20.5 % 14,235 22.1 % Crop 59,662 14.4 % 11,627 3.7 % 48,035 NM Casualty 56,307 13.5 % 29,532 9.5 % 26,775 90.7 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 414,977 100.0 % $ 313,998 100.0 % $ 100,979 32.2 % NM - not meaningful





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands)

% of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product (1) Earthquake $ 376,088 32.2 % $ 314,810 37.6 % $ 61,278 19.5 % Fronting 275,671 23.6 % 266,433 31.8 % 9,238 3.5 % Inland Marine and Other Property 249,147 21.3 % 186,983 22.3 % 62,164 33.2 % Casualty 166,762 14.3 % 58,065 6.9 % 108,697 187.2 % Crop 100,571 8.6 % 12,115 1.4 % 88,456 NM Total Gross Written Premiums $ 1,168,239 100.0 % $ 838,406 100.0 % $ 329,833 39.3 % NM - not meaningful

(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 170,265 41.0 % $ 163,806 52.2 % $ 510,879 43.7 % $ 450,752 53.8 % Texas 27,019 6.5 % 24,336 7.7 % 96,414 8.3 % 72,777 8.7 % Hawaii 23,171 5.6 % 13,490 4.3 % 53,922 4.6 % 35,824 4.3 % North Dakota 18,716 4.5 % 2,898 0.9 % 19,893 1.7 % 3,326 0.4 % Washington 16,828 4.1 % 17,792 5.7 % 41,893 3.6 % 43,409 5.2 % Wisconsin 15,519 3.7 % 1,211 0.4 % 17,374 1.5 % 3,095 0.4 % Florida 14,433 3.5 % 11,549 3.7 % 58,153 5.0 % 36,309 4.3 % Oregon 8,402 2.0 % 8,536 2.7 % 21,253 1.8 % 21,223 2.5 % Other 120,624 29.1 % 70,380 22.4 % 348,458 29.8 % 171,691 20.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 414,977 100.0 % $ 313,998 100.0 % $ 1,168,239 100.0 % $ 838,406 100.0 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 236,624 57.0 % $ 186,693 59.5 % $ 652,988 55.9 % $ 497,216 59.3 % PESIC 159,305 38.4 % 127,305 40.5 % 472,909 40.5 % 341,190 40.7 % Laulima 19,048 4.6 % — — % 42,342 3.6 % — — % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 414,977 100.0 % $ 313,998 100.0 % $ 1,168,239 100.0 % $ 838,406 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Change %

Change 2024 2023 Change %

Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 395,881 $ 271,786 $ 124,095 45.7 % $ 1,025,716 $ 739,219 $ 286,497 38.8 % Ceded earned premiums (260,235 ) (185,969 ) (74,266 ) 39.9 % (659,920 ) (487,055 ) (172,865 ) 35.5 % Net earned premiums $ 135,646 $ 85,817 $ 49,829 58.1 % $ 365,796 $ 252,164 $ 113,632 45.1 % Net earned premium ratio 34.3 % 31.6 % 35.7 % 34.1 %

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Change %

Change 2024 2023 Change %

Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ 12,924 $ (533 ) $ 13,457 NM $ 19,724 $ 3,432 $ 16,292 NM Non-catastrophe losses 27,391 16,672 10,719 64.3 % 77,859 51,264 26,595 51.9 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 40,315 $ 16,139 $ 24,176 149.8 % $ 97,583 $ 54,696 $ 42,887 78.4 % Catastrophe loss ratio 9.5 % (0.6 )% 5.4 % 1.4 % Non-catastrophe loss ratio 20.2 % 19.4 % 21.3 % 20.3 % Total loss ratio 29.7 % 18.8 % 26.7 % 21.7 % NM - not meaningful

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 118,761 $ 81,300 $ 97,653 $ 77,520 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 40,536 15,116 100,225 50,954 Prior years (221 ) 1,023 (2,642 ) 3,742 Total incurred 40,315 16,139 97,583 54,696 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 16,153 6,646 27,909 14,215 Prior years 5,649 (1,385 ) 30,053 25,823 Total payments 21,802 5,261 57,962 40,038 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 137,274 92,178 137,274 92,178 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 360,164 232,170 360,164 232,170 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 497,438 $ 324,348 $ 497,438 $ 324,348

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 148,503 $ 90,935 $ 398,105 $ 270,532 Net investment income (9,408 ) (6,029 ) (24,506 ) (16,690 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,734 ) 1,376 (5,768 ) 103 Underwriting revenue $ 136,361 $ 86,282 $ 367,831 $ 253,945

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 38,503 $ 24,535 $ 106,233 $ 70,182 Net investment income (9,408 ) (6,029 ) (24,506 ) (16,690 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,734 ) 1,376 (5,768 ) 103 Interest expense 87 867 1,052 2,952 Underwriting income $ 26,448 $ 20,749 $ 77,011 $ 56,547 Expenses associated with transactions 84 229 557 229 Stock-based compensation expense 4,117 3,589 11,905 10,737 Amortization of intangibles 389 390 1,168 1,092 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 2,483 1,640 Adjusted underwriting income $ 31,038 $ 24,957 $ 93,124 $ 70,245

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 30,497 $ 18,432 $ 82,608 $ 53,305 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,734 ) 1,376 (5,768 ) 103 Expenses associated with transactions 84 229 557 229 Stock-based compensation expense 4,117 3,589 11,905 10,737 Amortization of intangibles 389 390 1,168 1,092 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 2,483 1,640 Tax impact 91 (725 ) (734 ) (1,582 ) Adjusted net income $ 32,444 $ 23,291 $ 92,219 $ 65,524

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 129,776 $ 93,164 $ 122,959 $ 87,365 Average stockholders' equity $ 617,959 $ 417,521 $ 587,282 $ 403,044 Annualized adjusted return on equity 21.0 % 22.3 % 20.9 % 21.7 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 109,198 $ 65,068 $ 288,785 $ 195,617 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646 $ 85,817 $ 365,796 $ 252,164 Combined ratio 80.5 % 75.8 % 78.9 % 77.6 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (84 ) $ (229 ) $ (557 ) $ (229 ) Stock-based compensation expense (4,117 ) (3,589 ) (11,905 ) (10,737 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (390 ) (1,168 ) (1,092 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (2,483 ) (1,640 ) Adjusted combined ratio 77.1 % 70.9 % 74.5 % 72.1 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 32,444 $ 23,291 $ 92,219 $ 65,524 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 26,479,566 25,244,828 25,877,257 25,340,602 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.92 $ 3.56 $ 2.59

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 40,315 $ 16,139 $ 97,583 $ 54,696 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646 $ 85,817 $ 365,796 $ 252,164 Loss ratio 29.7 % 18.8 % 26.7 % 21.7 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 12,924 $ (533 ) $ 19,724 $ 3,432 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646 $ 85,817 $ 365,796 $ 252,164 Catastrophe loss ratio 9.5 % (0.6 )% 5.4 % 1.4 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 109,198 $ 65,068 $ 288,785 $ 195,617 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 135,646 $ 85,817 $ 365,796 $ 252,164 Combined ratio 80.5 % 75.8 % 78.9 % 77.6 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (84 ) $ (229 ) $ (557 ) $ (229 ) Stock-based compensation expense (4,117 ) (3,589 ) (11,905 ) (10,737 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (390 ) (1,168 ) (1,092 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (2,483 ) (1,640 ) Catastrophe losses (12,924 ) 533 (19,724 ) (3,432 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 67.6 % 71.5 % 69.2 % 70.8 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Stockholders' equity $ 703,313 $ 471,252 Goodwill and intangible assets (11,147 ) (12,315 ) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 692,166 $ 458,937

