Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter Revenue of $61.9 million

Net income of $7.8 million or $0.17 per diluted share

Strengthened balance sheet with $56.5 million in cash and no debt

Repurchased $2.6 million of common stock during the third quarter

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “Our third quarter results reflected continued pricing pressure that persisted for certain refrigerants throughout the 2024 cooling season. While disappointing in the near term, pricing trends are only one element of our business model and we remain confident in our long-term growth strategy to capitalize on the phasedown of HFC refrigerants and the expected corresponding growth in demand for reclaimed refrigerants. With our current visibility, we are adjusting our expectation for full year 2024 revenue, which we anticipate will be at the low end of the guidance range we previously provided, with full year gross margin of approximately 28%.

“The EPA recently finalized the Refrigerant Management rule pursuant to subsection (H) of the AIM Act, providing reclaim mandates for use in servicing certain sectors of the market beginning in 2029, and we view this as a positive step in the industry’s transition to the broader use of reclaimed refrigerants. Throughout our many decades in the refrigerant industry we have remained focused on the elements of our business we can control: ensuring that our customers have reliable supply of the refrigerants they need and promoting recovery and reclamation activities to enable the ongoing evolution to more efficient equipment and sustainable refrigerant management practices.

“Our unlevered balance sheet strengthened during the quarter with no debt and $56.5 million in cash at September 30, 2024. Additionally, during the quarter, as part of our capital allocation strategy, we repurchased $2.6 million of common stock under our recently established stock buyback plan,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

Three Months Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Hudson reported:

Revenues of $61.9 million, a decrease of 19% compared to revenues of $76.5 million in the comparable 2023 period. The decrease is primarily related to decreased prices for certain refrigerants, as well as slightly lower revenue from the Company’s DLA contract in the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin of 26%, compared to 40% in the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $8.1 million compared to $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily related to higher personnel costs and professional fees.

Operating income of $7.0 million, compared to operating income of $23.1 million in the prior year period.

Net income of $7.8 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $13.6 million or $0.30 per basic and $0.29 per diluted share in the same period of 2023. Of note, net income for the third quarter of 2024 included approximately $2.3 million of non-recurring income, arising in part from proceeds of a litigation settlement.



Nine Months Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Hudson reported:

Revenues of $202.5 million, a decrease of 17% compared to revenues of $244.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. Revenues declined primarily due to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants as well as lower revenue from the Company’s DLA contract.

Gross margin of 30%, compared to gross margin of 40% in the first nine months of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $25.0 million compared to $22.0 million in the first nine months of 2023. Included in the year to date, 2024 selling, general and administrative expenses are approximately $0.7 million of non-recurring costs associated with the USA acquisition and IT expenses.

Operating income of $32.5 million compared to operating income of $73.4 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Net income of $27.0 million or $0.59 per basic and $0.57 per diluted share, compared to net income of $48.3 million or $1.07 per basic and $1.02 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2023. Net income in the first nine months included approximately $2.3 million of non-recurring income, arising in part from proceeds of a litigation settlement as mentioned above.



The Company announced the establishment of a stock repurchase program during the third quarter of 2024, under which it repurchased $2.6 million of common stock. Additionally, subsequent to the close of the quarter, on October 25, 2024 Hudson announced that its board of directors approved an increase to the Company’s share repurchase program. Hudson may now purchase up to $20 million in shares of its common stock, consisting of up to $10 million in shares during each of calendar year 2024 and 2025. The Company had previously announced that its board had authorized the repurchase of $10 million of outstanding common stock during 2024 and 2025.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter results today, November 4, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,487 $ 12,446 Trade accounts receivable – net 28,547 25,169 Inventories 103,523 154,450 Income tax receivable 3,645 5,438 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,308 7,492 Total current assets 203,510 204,995 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 20,075 19,375 Goodwill 62,420 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 14,982 14,771 Right of use asset 5,217 6,591 Other assets 3,224 3,137 Total Assets $ 309,428 $ 296,672 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 11,060 $ 23,399 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,595 31,537 Accrued payroll 3,908 3,615 Total current liabilities 46,563 58,551 Deferred tax liability 3,538 4,558 Long-term lease liabilities 3,832 4,790 Other long-term liabilities 1,600 — Total Liabilities 55,533 67,899 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 45,198,507 and 45,502,380, respectively 452 455 Additional paid-in capital 116,263 118,091 Retained earnings 137,180 110,227 Total Stockholders’ Equity 253,895 228,773 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 309,428 $ 296,672





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 61,943 $ 76,496 $ 202,475 $ 244,169 Cost of sales 46,001 45,916 142,541 146,632 Gross profit 15,942 30,580 59,934 97,537 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 8,059 6,760 25,019 22,010 Amortization 910 698 2,368 2,095 Total operating expenses 8,969 7,458 27,387 24,105 Operating income 6,973 23,122 32,547 73,432 Other (income) expense: Interest expense (income) (315 ) 4,358 51 8,106 Other income (2,250 ) — (2,250 ) — Total other (income) expense (2,565 ) 4,358 (2,199 ) 8,106 Income before income taxes 9,538 18,764 34,746 65,326 Income tax expense 1,732 5,182 7,793 17,024 Net income $ 7,806 $ 13,582 $ 26,953 $ 48,302 Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.59 $ 1.07 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.57 $ 1.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 45,435,458 45,404,963 45,486,263 45,348,072 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 47,135,443 47,345,380 47,278,638 47,319,464





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Nine month-period ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 26,953 $ 48,302 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,274 2,213 Amortization of intangible assets 2,368 2,095 Impairment of long lived assets 441 — Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment 3,811 (2,195 ) Allowance for credit losses 14 800 Share based compensation 808 2,061 Amortization of deferred finance costs 171 669 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,427 Deferred tax expense (1,020 ) 4,280 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (733 ) (24,863 ) Inventories 52,189 8,341 Prepaid and other assets (6,732 ) (684 ) Lease obligations (6 ) 1 Income taxes receivable 1,794 (4,212 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (11,229 ) 3,283 Cash provided by operating activities 71,103 43,518 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition (20,670 ) — Additions to property, plant, and equipment (3,752 ) (2,215 ) Cash used in investing activities (24,422 ) (2,215 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 39 Repurchase of common shares (2,636 ) — Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options (4 ) (693 ) Borrowing of short-term debt - net — 5,000 Repayment of long-term debt — (47,161 ) Cash used in financing activities (2,640 ) (42,815 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 44,041 (1,512 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,446 5,295 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 56,487 $ 3,783 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 529 $ 4,232 Cash paid for income taxes – net $ 7,042 $ 16,955

