DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Third quarter sales were $152.4 million, down 11% sequentially and year-over-year
  • Net loss, inclusive of a $141.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge at Arcadia Products, was $159.4 million, while net loss attributable to DMC, inclusive of the goodwill impairment charge, was $101.3 million
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to DMC* was $9.6 million, or $(0.49) per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA* attributable to DMC was $5.7 million, down 71% sequentially and down 77% vs. Q3 2023
  • Total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $7.0 million, or 5% of sales

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. As the Company recently announced, weakness in the U.S. construction and energy services industries negatively affected the performance of DMC’s two largest businesses.

At Arcadia, DMC’s architectural building products business, persistent high interest rates have impacted sales to the high-end luxury home market and have resulted in continued soft commercial construction activity. Under the direction of a new interim business president, Arcadia is executing a series of internal initiatives designed to strengthen sourcing and supply chain functions; improve sales, inventory and operations planning processes; and more effectively leverage Arcadia’s enterprise resource planning system. The business is also reviewing certain product lines that have not consistently met profitability targets.

Arcadia’s improvement initiatives are being led by interim president Chris Scocos, who joined the business in September 2024 with a 25-year track record of implementing lean manufacturing, process improvement and operational excellence programs for industrial manufacturing businesses across a broad range of industries, including building materials and industrial manufactured products.

Results at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business, reflect a further market-driven decline in U.S. well completions, which were down 6% sequentially and 13% versus last year’s third quarter. DynaEnergetics’ results also were impacted by a lower-margin customer mix. New automated assembly systems at DynaEnergetics’ U.S. manufacturing center in Blum, Texas, as well as a streamlined, next-generation model of its DynaStage perforating system, are expected to help strengthen DynaEnergetics’ profit margins beginning next year.

NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business, delivered another solid quarter and achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 23%. Management believes additional large order opportunities and continued strong demand for NobelClad’s Cylindra™ cryogenic transition joints will offset a recent slowdown in repair and maintenance work in North America’s downstream energy industry.

Guidance
Management has decided to limit quarterly financial guidance to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA during the current period of volatility and uncertainty in its energy and construction markets. For the fourth quarter, consolidated sales are expected to be in a range of $138 million to $148 million, while adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC is expected in a range of $5 million to $8 million. The expected sequential decline in consolidated sales principally reflects challenging market conditions, including an anticipated extended frac holiday in DynaEnergetics’ North American market. The continued impact of stubbornly high interest rates on luxury home sales and the related impact of lower fixed-cost absorption in certain factories, particularly those supporting certain high-end residential products, are expected to negatively impact Arcadia’s fourth quarter performance.

Summary Third Quarter Results

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 152,429     $ 171,179     $ 172,147       (11 )%     (11 )%
Gross profit percentage   19.8 %     27.1 %     30.6 %            
SG&A* $ 28,205     $ 27,122     $ 28,713       4 %     (2 )%
Net (loss) income $ (159,416 )   $ 6,293     $ 11,525       (2,633 )%     (1,483 )%
Net (loss) income attributable to DMC $ (101,323 )   $ 4,012     $ 8,883       (2,625 )%     (1,241 )%
Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to DMC $ (8.27 )   $ 0.24     $ 0.38       (3,546 )%     (2,276 )%
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DMC $ (9,615 )   $ 5,675     $ 9,861       (269 )%     (198 )%
Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.49 )   $ 0.29     $ 0.50       (269 )%     (198 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 5,671     $ 19,420     $ 24,607       (71 )%     (77 )%
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 7,015     $ 24,398     $ 29,981       (71 )%     (77 )%
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin   4.6 %     14.3 %     17.4 %            

*SG&A in the three months ended September 30, 2023 included $805 of CEO transition expenses

Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 57,818     $ 69,748     $ 71,455       (17 )%     (19 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 2,014     $ 7,467     $ 8,060       (73 )%     (75 )%
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 3,358     $ 12,445     $ 13,434       (73 )%     (75 )%
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin   5.8 %     17.8 %     18.8 %                
                                       

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 69,679     $ 76,210     $ 72,998       (9 )%     (5 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 414     $ 8,752     $ 12,568       (95 )%     (97 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin   0.6 %     11.5 %     17.2 %                
  • Sales and margin declines reflect softer well-completion activity and continued pricing pressure in North America
  • Third quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA includes approximately $5 million in inventory and bad debt charges

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 24,932     $ 25,221     $ 27,694       (1 )%     (10 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,776     $ 5,722     $ 6,384       1 %     (10 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin   23.2 %     22.7 %     23.1 %            
  • Backlog at the end of the third quarter was $59.0 million versus $60.8 million at the end of the 2023 third quarter
  • Rolling 12-month bookings were $103.9 million versus $108.4 million at the end of the prior-year third quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 0.96.

Conference call information
The conference call will begin today at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kSCFTQNY

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for six months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

  • EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below).
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance.
  • Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
  • Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
  • Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance, including the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC’s GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

DMC is unable to reconcile its expected fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC to the most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measure because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of DMC’s control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, DMC is unable to provide a reconciliation for expected adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC without unreasonable efforts.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: http://www.dmcglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Language
Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including fourth quarter 2024 guidance on sales and adjusted EBITDA; our expectations that automation initiatives and product enhancements at DynaEnergetics will strengthen its EBITDA margins beginning next year; that improvement initiatives at Arcadia will strengthen operations; and that large order opportunities and demand for NobelClad’s Cylindra™ product line will offset a recent slowdown in repair and maintenance work. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; the timely completion of contracts; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product, technology, and margin enhancement initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; the potential effects of activist stockholder actions and actions that we may take to discourage takeover attempts, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

       
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
NET SALES $ 152,429     $ 171,179     $ 172,147       (11 )%     (11 )%
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD   122,324       124,766       119,550       (2 )%     2 %
Gross profit   30,105       46,413       52,597       (35 )%     (43 )%
Gross profit percentage   19.8 %     27.1 %     30.6 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   14,349       15,623       16,259       (8 )%     (12 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   13,856       11,499       12,454       20 %     11 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,278       5,307       5,667       (1 )%     (7 )%
Goodwill impairment charge   141,725                   100 %     100 %
Strategic review expenses   1,763       2,020             (13 )%     100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   2,069       279       515       642 %     302 %
Total costs and expenses   179,040       34,728       34,895       416 %     413 %
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME   (148,935 )     11,685       17,702       (1,375 )%     (941 )%
OTHER EXPENSE:                  
Other (expense) income, net   (520 )     (284 )     302       83 %     272 %
Interest expense, net   (2,113 )     (2,316 )     (2,392 )     (9 )%     (12 )%
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (151,568 )     9,085       15,612       (1,768 )%     (1,071 )%
INCOME TAX PROVISION   7,848       2,792       4,087       181 %     92 %
NET (LOSS) INCOME   (159,416 )     6,293       11,525       (2,633 )%     (1,483 )%
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (58,093 )     2,281       2,642       (2,647 )%     (2,299 )%
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ (101,323 )   $ 4,012     $ 8,883       (2,625 )%     (1,241 )%
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS                
Basic $ (8.27 )   $ 0.24     $ 0.38       (3,546 )%     (2,276 )%
Diluted $ (8.27 )   $ 0.24     $ 0.38       (3,546 )%     (2,276 )%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                  
Basic   19,706,587       19,659,908       19,543,251       %     1 %
Diluted   19,706,587       19,671,169       19,596,575       %     1 %
                                       

Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

  Three months ended
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ (101,323 )   $ 4,012     $ 8,883  
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest   (61,687 )     793       (1,263 )
Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (163,010 )   $ 4,805     $ 7,620  
                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
       
  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
NET SALES $ 490,477     $ 545,152       (10 )%
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD   371,607       378,454       (2 )%
Gross profit   118,870       166,698       (29 )%
Gross profit percentage   24.2 %     30.6 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   45,952       60,285       (24 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   37,578       36,978       2 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   15,877       17,001       (7 )%
Goodwill impairment   141,725             100 %
Strategic review expenses   5,952             100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   2,348       515       356 %
Total costs and expenses   249,432       114,779       117 %
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME   (130,562 )     51,919       (351 )%
OTHER EXPENSE:          
Other expense, net   (1,213 )     (337 )     260 %
Interest expense, net   (6,746 )     (7,205 )     (6 )%
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (138,521 )     44,377       (412 )%
INCOME TAX PROVISION   12,283       13,187       (7 )%
NET (LOSS) INCOME   (150,804 )     31,190       (584 )%
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (56,056 )     7,695       (828 )%
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ (94,748 )   $ 23,495       (503 )%
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS          
Basic $ (8.04 )   $ 1.07       (851 )%
Diluted $ (8.04 )   $ 1.07       (851 )%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic   19,648,253       19,492,212       1 %
Diluted   19,648,253       19,540,978       1 %
                       

Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

  Nine months ended
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ (94,748 )   $ 23,495  
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest   (63,201 )     (2,289 )
Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (157,949 )   $ 21,206  
               

DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 57,818     $ 69,748     $ 71,455       (17 )%     (19 )%
Gross profit   13,562       23,157       23,789       (41 )%     (43 )%
Gross profit percentage   23.5 %     33.2 %     33.3 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   7,223       7,765       7,413       (7 )%     (3 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   4,210       4,116       4,248       2 %     (1 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,278       5,278       5,652       %     (7 )%
Goodwill impairment   141,725                   100 %     100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   248       279             (11 )%     100 %
Operating (loss) income   (145,122 )     5,719       6,476       (2,638 )%     (2,341 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   3,358       12,445       13,434       (73 )%     (75 )%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (1,344 )     (4,978 )     (5,374 )     (73 )%     (75 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 2,014     $ 7,467     $ 8,060       (73 )%     (75 )%
                               


  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 189,491     $ 230,951       (18 )%
Gross profit   53,532       73,342       (27 )%
Gross profit percentage   28.3 %     31.8 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   22,644       23,476       (4 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   12,794       13,721       (7 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   15,833       16,956       (7 )%
Goodwill impairment   141,725             100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   527             100 %
Operating (loss) income   (139,991 )     19,189       (830 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   21,709       40,390       (46 )%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (8,684 )     (16,156 )     (46 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 13,025     $ 24,234       (46 )%
                   

DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 69,679     $ 76,210     $ 72,998       (9 )%     (5 )%
Gross profit   8,347       15,133       19,585       (45 )%     (57 )%
Gross profit percentage   12.0 %     19.9 %     26.8 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   2,299       3,011       3,095       (24 )%     (26 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   7,276       5,041       5,604       44 %     30 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets         29       15       (100 )%     (100 )%
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   1,821                   100 %     100 %
Operating (loss) income   (3,049 )     7,052       10,871       (143 )%     (128 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 414     $ 8,752     $ 12,568       (95 )%     (97 )%
                               


  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 224,011     $ 239,720       (7 )%
Gross profit   40,451       70,574       (43 )%
Gross profit percentage   18.1 %     29.4 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   8,201       12,869       (36 )%
Selling and distribution expenses   17,540       15,888       10 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   44       45       (2 )%
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   1,821             100 %
Operating income   12,845       41,772       (69 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,705     $ 46,984       (58 )%
                   

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 24,932     $ 25,221     $ 27,694       (1 )%     (10 )%
Gross profit   8,269       8,222       9,309       1 %     (11 )%
Gross profit percentage   33.2 %     32.6 %     33.6 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   1,110       1,023       1,106       9 %     %
Selling and distribution expenses   2,190       2,267       2,531       (3 )%     (13 )%
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments               440       %     (100 )%
Operating income   4,969       4,932       5,232       1 %     (5 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,776     $ 5,722     $ 6,384       1 %     (10 )%
                                   


DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 76,975     $ 74,481       3 %
Gross profit   25,135       23,113       9 %
Gross profit percentage   32.7 %     31.0 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   3,207       2,978       8 %
Selling and distribution expenses   6,927       7,135       (3 )%
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments         440       (100 )%
Operating income   15,001       12,560       19 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,378     $ 15,152       15 %
                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)
               
              Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sequential   Year-end
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)            
ASSETS                  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,511     $ 14,567     $ 31,040       %     (53 )%
Marketable securities               12,619       %     (100 )%
Accounts receivable, net   110,996       118,247       106,205       (6 )%     5 %
Inventories   165,636       174,791       166,712       (5 )%     (1 )%
Prepaid expenses and other   16,734       13,270       10,236       26 %     63 %
                   
Total current assets   307,877       320,875       326,812       (4 )%     (6 )%
                   
Property, plant and equipment, net   129,674       128,189       129,267       1 %     %
Goodwill         141,725       141,725       (100 )%     (100 )%
Purchased intangible assets, net   179,380       184,658       195,260       (3 )%     (8 )%
Other long-term assets   85,079       94,038       91,431       (10 )%     (7 )%
                   
Total assets $ 702,010     $ 869,485     $ 884,495       (19 )%     (21 )%
                   
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
                   
Accounts payable $ 55,883     $ 62,594     $ 40,202       (11 )%     39 %
Contract liabilities   21,263       16,401       21,621       30 %     (2 )%
Accrued income taxes   16,616       13,917       12,810       19 %     30 %
Current portion of long-term debt   2,500       2,500       15,000       %     (83 )%
Other current liabilities   33,787       31,266       36,828       8 %     (8 )%
                   
Total current liabilities   130,049       126,678       126,461       3 %     3 %
                   
Long-term debt   71,715       81,612       100,851       (12 )%     (29 )%
Deferred tax liabilities   1,702       1,935       1,956       (12 )%     (13 )%
Other long-term liabilities   54,940       56,191       57,172       (2 )%     (4 )%
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   187,080       187,080       187,760       %     %
Stockholders’ equity   256,524       415,989       410,295       (38 )%     (37 )%
                   
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 702,010     $ 869,485     $ 884,495       (19 )%     (21 )%
                               



DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net (loss) income $ (159,416 )   $ 6,293     $ 11,525     $ (150,804 )   $ 31,190  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation   3,444       3,431       3,460       10,294       10,294  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,278       5,307       5,667       15,877       17,001  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   217       217       141       624       412  
Stock-based compensation   1,772       1,782       1,832       5,103       8,558  
Bad debt expense   3,943       560       317       4,979       141  
Deferred income taxes   6,026       (746 )     1,558       4,734       2,218  
Asset impairments   1,044             515       1,044       515  
Goodwill impairment   141,725                   141,725        
Other   712       197       (1,607 )     (76 )     (2,040 )
Change in working capital, net   14,257       (14,698 )     796       1,285       (25,541 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   19,002       2,343       24,204       34,785       42,748  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Investment in marketable securities               (5,102 )           (7,516 )
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities                     3,000        
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities                     9,619        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (6,085 )     (2,547 )     (2,333 )     (11,600 )     (7,455 )
Proceeds from property, plant and equipment reimbursements   406                   406        
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment         100             100        
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (5,679 )     (2,447 )     (7,435 )     1,525       (14,971 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Repayments on term loan   (625 )     (625 )     (3,750 )     (118,750 )     (13,750 )
Borrowings on term loan                     50,000        
Borrowings on revolving loans   500       6,700             77,650        
Repayments on revolving loans   (9,875 )     (10,075 )           (50,400 )      
Payment of debt issuance costs                     (2,735 )      
Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder   (3,649 )     (1,547 )     (4,034 )     (8,321 )     (10,345 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors         132             132       212  
Treasury stock purchases   (48 )     (16 )     (157 )     (1,000 )     (2,328 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (13,697 )     (5,431 )     (7,941 )     (53,424 )     (26,211 )
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH   318       (342 )     508       585       1,350  
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (56 )     (5,877 )     9,336       (16,529 )     2,916  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period   14,567       20,444       18,724       31,040       25,144  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 14,511     $ 14,567     $ 28,060     $ 14,511     $ 28,060  
                                       

DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net (loss) income   (159,416 )     6,293       11,525       (2,633 )%     (1,483 )%
Interest expense, net   2,113       2,316       2,392       (9 )%     (12 )%
Income tax provision   7,848       2,792       4,087       181 %     92 %
Depreciation   3,444       3,431       3,460       %     %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,278       5,307       5,667       (1 )%     (7 )%
EBITDA   (140,733 )     20,139       27,131       (799 )%     (619 )%
Stock-based compensation   1,671       1,676       1,832       %     (9 )%
Goodwill impairment   141,725                   100 %     100 %
Strategic review expenses   1,763       2,020             (13 )%     100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   2,069       279       515       642 %     302 %
CEO transition expenses               805       %     (100 )%
Other expense (income), net   520       284       (302 )     83 %     272 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,015     $ 24,398     $ 29,981       (71 )%     (77 )%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (1,344 )     (4,978 )     (5,374 )     (73 )%     (75 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,671     $ 19,420     $ 24,607       (71 )%     (77 )%
                               


  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Net (loss) income $ (150,804 )   $ 31,190       (584 )%
Interest expense, net   6,746       7,205       (6 )%
Income tax provision   12,283       13,187       (7 )%
Depreciation   10,294       10,294       %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   15,877       17,001       (7 )%
EBITDA   (105,604 )     78,877       (234 )%
Stock-based compensation   4,824       8,558       (44 )%
Goodwill impairment   141,725             100 %
Strategic review expenses   5,952             100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   2,348       515       356 %
CEO transition expenses         4,343       (100 )%
Other expense, net   1,213       337       260 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,458     $ 92,630       (46 )%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (8,684 )     (16,156 )     (46 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 41,774     $ 76,474       (45 )%
                   

DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest

  Three months ended September 30, 2024
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ (101,323 )   $ (5.14 )
Goodwill impairment, net of tax   85,035       4.31  
Strategic review expenses, net of tax   1,322       0.07  
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax   1,451       0.07  
Establishment of income tax valuation allowance   3,900       0.20  
As adjusted $ (9,615 )   $ (0.49 )

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,706,587

  Three months ended June 30, 2024
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 4,012     $ 0.20  
Strategic review expenses, net of tax   1,538       0.08  
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax   125       0.01  
As adjusted $ 5,675     $ 0.29  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,671,169

  Three months ended September 30, 2023
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 8,883     $ 0.45  
CEO transition expenses, net of tax   620       0.03  
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax   358       0.02  
As adjusted $ 9,861     $ 0.50  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,596,575

  Nine months ended September 30, 2024
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ (94,748 )   $ (4.82 )
Goodwill impairment, net of tax   85,035       4.33  
Strategic review expenses, net of tax   4,464       0.22  
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax   1,576       0.08  
Establishment of income tax valuation allowance   3,900       0.20  
As adjusted $ 227     $ 0.01  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,648,253

 

  Nine months ended September 30, 2023
  Amount
   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 23,495     $ 1.20  
CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax   6,284       0.32  
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax   358       0.02  
As adjusted $ 30,137     $ 1.54  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,540,978

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (145,122 )   $ 5,719     $ 6,476       (2,638 )%     (2,341 )%
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   914       888       969       3 %     (6 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,278       5,278       5,652       %     (7 )%
Stock-based compensation   315       281       337       12 %     (7 )%
Goodwill impairment   141,725                   100 %     100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   248       279             (11 )%     100 %
Adjusted EBITDA   3,358       12,445       13,434       (73 )%     (75 )%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (1,344 )   $ (4,978 )   $ (5,374 )     (73 )%     (75 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 2,014     $ 7,467     $ 8,060       (73 )%     (75 )%
                               


  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (139,991 )   $ 19,189       (830 )%
Adjustments:          
Depreciation   2,677       2,675       %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   15,833       16,956       (7 )%
Stock-based compensation   938       1,239       (24 )%
Goodwill impairment   141,725             100 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   527             100 %
CEO transition expenses         331       (100 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   21,709       40,390       (46 )%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (8,684 )   $ (16,156 )     (46 )%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 13,025     $ 24,234       (46 )%
                   

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (3,049 )   $ 7,052     $ 10,871       (143 )%     (128 )%
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   1,642       1,671       1,682       (2 )%     (2 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets         29       15       (100 )%     (100 )%
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   1,821                   100 %     100 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 414     $ 8,752     $ 12,568       (95 )%     (97 )%
                               


  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 12,845     $ 41,772       (69 )%
Adjustments:          
Depreciation   4,995       5,167       (3 )%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   44       45       (2 )%
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments   1,821             100 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,705     $ 46,984       (58 )%
                   

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 4,969     $ 4,932     $ 5,232       1 %     (5 )%
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   807       790       712       2 %     13 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments               440       %     (100 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,776     $ 5,722     $ 6,384       1 %     (10 )%
                                   


  Nine months ended   Change
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 15,001     $ 12,560       19 %
Adjustments:          
Depreciation   2,377       2,152       10 %
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments         440       (100 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,378     $ 15,152       15 %
                       

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

