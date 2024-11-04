Sutro Biopharma Demonstrates Meaningful ADC Innovation with Five Presentations at the 15th Annual World ADC Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the company will have five presentations at the 15th Annual World ADC Conference, taking place in San Diego, November 4-6, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Development of Dual-Payload Antibody Drug Conjugates Presenter: Daniel Calarese, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 4, 2024, 2:00pm PT





Showcasing Clinical Update & Learnings for Luvelta Targeting Folate Receptor



Presenter: Hanspeter Gerber, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 11:30am PT





Characterizing ADC Safety & Activity in Preclinical Development of STRO-004



Presenter: Alice Yam, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 2:00pm PT





Leveraging Cell-Free Protein Synthesis for Site- Specific Conjugation to Enhance ADC Therapeutic Index



Presenter: Gang Yin, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 2:30pm PT





Optimizing High DAR & Dual Payload ADCs: Discovery of Hydrophilic β-glu Cleavable Linker Payloads for Superior Efficacy and Safety



Presenter: Krishna Bajjuri, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 6, 2024, 3:00pm PT





Following the event, the content will be made available in the Clinical/Scientific Presentation and Publication Highlights section of Sutro Biopharma’s website at www.sutrobio.com.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro’s continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com .

Contact Emily White Sutro Biopharma (650) 823-7681 ewhite@sutrobio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.