SOS Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS) today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing one hundred and fifty (150) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”). The Company anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about November 19, 2024 (the “Effective Date”).



For the Company’s ADS holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-fifteen reverse ADS split. On the Effective Date, holders of ADSs in The Depository Trust Company and Direct Registration System will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every fifteen then-held (existing) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically at the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank.



No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.



There will be no change to the Company's Class A ordinary shares. As of the Effective Date, SOS’ ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol "SOS".



As a result of the ADS Ratio Change, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS price after the ADS Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than the ADS price on a proportionate basis.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. SOS may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about SOS’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and SOS does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



About SOS Limited



SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider. SOS is also engaged in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations, which currently include cryptocurrency mining and may expand into cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future. Since April 2021, we launched commodity trading via our subsidiary SOS International Trading Co. Ltd and Weigou International Trading Co Ltd. Major trading commodity includes mineral resin, soybean, wheat, sesame, liquid sulfur, petrol coke and latex etc. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/.



