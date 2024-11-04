Join the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning Interdisciplinary Instruction team for a 60-minute informational webinar about the Celebrating Rural Maine project. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Educators from grades pre-K-12 are welcome to attend.

The Celebrating Rural Maine project aims to engage rural teachers in a deep examination of Maine’s history with an interdisciplinary place-based approach. The goals of this three-part professional learning series are to:

Connect teachers with the Library of Congress’ rural interdisciplinary collections and other supporting organizations to situate local narratives in the larger human experience.

Support teachers in the design and implementation of works of public value that connect rural students to their community.

The theme for the first year of this project, slated to run from December of 2024 through the fall of 2025, is “The Geography of the Place We Now Call Maine”. Educators who participate will have an opportunity to connect with content experts, master teachers, and colleagues to explore Wabanaki and African American studies, outdoor learning and innovative teaching models, and climate education. Regina Holland, project manager at the National Council for History Education, will be a guest speaker.

Please click here to register for the Nov. 13 webinar. If you cannot make the live webinar, it will be recorded and posted to the Celebrating Rural Maine project webpage.

This series is hosted by the Maine DOE in partnership with the National Council for History Education. It is funded through the Library of Congress’ Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) program.

For more details about the Celebrating Rural Maine project, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Jaime Beal at jaime.beal@maine.gov.

About the Teaching with Primary Sources Program

Since 2006, the Library of Congress has awarded Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) grants to build a nationwide network of organizations that deliver educational programming and create teaching materials and tools based on the Library’s digitized primary sources and other online resources. Each year, members of this network, called the TPS Consortium, support tens of thousands of learners to build knowledge, engagement, and critical thinking skills with items from the Library’s collections.