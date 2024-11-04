Attorney General Josh Stein Finalizes $1.37 Billion Opioid Settlement with Kroger

For Immediate Release:

Monday, November 4, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein announced today that he and 30 bipartisan Attorneys General finalized a $1.37 billion settlement with Kroger addressing the grocery chain’s pharmacies’ role in the opioid crisis. Under the agreement, North Carolina will receive $40 million for opioid abatement. Payments are expected to begin early next year. Attorney General Stein led the settlement negotiations along with the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“Working to hold accountable the companies that created and fueled the opioid crisis in North Carolina has been a top priority,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “And we are winning. These funds will help people stay alive, get treatment, and begin recovery. We are also forcing these companies to change their behavior so more people don’t get addicted to these deadly drugs.”

In addition to the monetary payments, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

Kroger operates under its own name and under the name of several subsidiaries. In North Carolina, Kroger owns Harris Teeter. The company also owns and operates stores across the nation, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s.

In total, Attorney General Stein has secured more than $1.4 billion in opioid settlement funds for North Carolina. Local governments will receive $1.2 billion to address the opioid overdose crisis. The Community Opioid Resources Engine (CORE-NC) allows people to see how each local government is using its opioid settlement funds including payment schedules, spending plans, past spending, annual narratives, and local contacts.

###