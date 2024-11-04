Retired Osawatomie mental health professional to serve as honorary bailiff

TOPEKA—Sherman “Wes” Cole has had many roles in his life.



He chairs the Governor's Behavioral Health Services Planning Council and is a member of the Kansas Hospital Association Behavioral Health Committee. He was a licensed mental health technician at Osawatomie State Hospital for 34 years, retiring as director of activities therapy. Post-retirement, he twice served as its superintendent.



He served as vice chair for the Miami County Kansas Historical Museum, as an adjutant for the local American Legion post, and as mayor, city manager, and city council member for Osawatomie.



Soon Cole will add honorary bailiff for the Kansas Supreme Court to that list when the court visits Louisburg High School Tuesday, November 12, to hear a case. As honorary bailiff, he will call the audience to order at 6:30 p.m. as the Supreme Court enters the school auditorium for its special session.



Supreme Court special session in Louisburg



The Supreme Court visit to Louisburg High School is part of its outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary.



The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 7:15 p.m. After the session concludes, justices will greet the public in an informal reception. To learn about the special session and the cases to be heard, visit www.kscourts.org/travel-docket.



Wonderful opportunity



Cole was nominated by Chief Judge Amy Harth of the 6th Judicial District. She said his life experiences make him an excellent choice as honorary bailiff.



“He’s someone I met early in my career who left a lasting impression and showed me community leaders lead by action, not just words,” Harth said. “He is just one of those people who volunteers when help is needed.”



Cole said that when he received a letter from Harth asking if he would like to serve as an honorary bailiff for the court, he wanted to do it but was unsure what it would entail.



“I didn’t know what it involved, so I asked my son Brian,” he said. “He told me what bailiffs do, and I’ve been reading about it online.”



Why Brian? He’s the director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.



Cole says the Supreme Court traveling docket is beneficial for Kansans.



“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” he said. “I applaud the Supreme Court for taking this initiative for getting people informed and giving them an opportunity to learn about them.”



Calling Osawatomie home



Cole grew up in Osawatomie, but it wasn’t where he thought he’d start his career. The Navy transferred his father to Chicago from Olathe Naval Air Station before Cole’s senior year of high school. After graduation, Cole returned to Osawatomie to enlist in the U.S. Army Reserve with a plan to return to Chicago.



But shortly after enlisting, the Army Reserves were mobilized for the Vietnam War, which meant Cole had to cancel his Chicago plans and stay in Osawatomie.



“The only place hiring was the state hospital, so I applied,” he said. “I started as an aide and ended up as superintendent.”



While Cole has since retired from the hospital, his wife, Sherie, is still a psychiatric nurse there.



“I’m 81, and she’s 84,” he said. “We both like to stay busy.”



Despite retiring, Cole stays busy. He continues to work on the Governor's Behavioral Health Services Planning Council, something he’s been doing for 22 years.



As proof of Cole’s dedication to the council and to mental health services, the Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas annually presents the Wes Cole Public Servant of the Year Award.



“I was appointed by Gov. Sebelius, who changed the council from a political body to a nonpolitical body,” Cole said. “Politics shouldn’t be involved when people are in need.”