Van Boxel Building Supply Announces Sale on Roofing Essentials

CHARDON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Boxel Building Supply, a trusted name in affordable, high-quality roofing and building materials, is thrilled to announce its Biggest Sale Ever on premium roofing supplies. For a limited time, customers can access unbeatable deals on both standard and premium roofing underlayment, as well as coil nails. This extraordinary sale includes free shipping, free custom printing, and free storage until spring—making it easier than ever for contractors and homeowners to stock up on essential roofing materials.

Underlayment Special Pricing

Customers can now purchase standard and premium underlayment at Van Boxel’s lowest prices to date, saving thousands across bulk quantities. Pricing tiers include:

- Standard Underlayment:

34 Pallets (2,448 rolls): $27.50/roll – Total Savings: $15,912

18 Pallets: $32/roll – Total Savings: $4,896

10 Pallets: $35/roll – Total Savings: $2,560

5 Pallets: $39/roll – Total Savings: $780

- Premium Underlayment:

36 Pallets (2,304 rolls): $33/roll – Total Savings: $11,520

18 Pallets: $36/roll – Total Savings: $5,760

10 Pallets: $39/roll – Total Savings: $3,840

5 Pallets: $45/roll – Total Savings: $960

Coil Nails – Take advantage of Van Boxel’s lowest prices on coil nails, ideal for bulk purchases:

- By Pallet: $27/case – Save $8 per case

- Full Truckload (1,248 cases): $22/case – Best Price Yet!This limited-time sale presents a rare opportunity for roofing professionals and DIY remodelers alike to secure high-quality roofing materials at exceptional prices. With free shipping and storage through spring, Van Boxel’s customers have the flexibility to prepare for upcoming projects without worrying about storage logistics.

The sale is ongoing for a limited time only, and supplies are moving fast. Don’t miss the chance to take advantage of Van Boxel’s lowest prices ever on roofing underlayment and coil nails.

For more details on the sale, product information, and ordering, visit VanBoxelSupply.com or contact our customer service team today.

About Van Boxel Building Supply

Located in Chardon, Ohio, Van Boxel Building Supply provides high-quality, cost-effective roofing and building materials. Known for exceptional service and significant savings, Van Boxel is the go-to choice for contractors, roofers, and homeowners who value reliability and affordability.

Legal Disclaimer:

