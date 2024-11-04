Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,720 in the last 365 days.

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for November 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for November is approximately 1% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $4.29 or 1% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Market Cost of Electricity   Recovery Charge     Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh)

Residential                                      7.448                             3.007                                10.455
Commercial                                     7.381                             2.891                                10.272
Industrial                                          7.227                             1.798                                 9.025
Farm                                                7.363                             4.149                                11.512
Irrigation                                          7.111                             0.000                                 7.111
Oil & Gas                                        7.218                             1.693                                 8.911
Lighting                                            6.486                             1.772                                 8.258
Farm - REA
Beaver REA                              7.363                             3.975                                11.338
Borradaile REA                         7.363                             3.559                                10.922
Braes REA                                7.363                             4.047                                11.410
Claysmore REA                        7.363                             4.838                                12.201
Devonia REA                            7.363                             2.678                                10.041
Heart River REA                       7.363                             3.387                                10.750
Kneehill REA                            7.363                             3.717                                11.080
Mackenzie REA                        7.363                             3.756                                11.119
Myrnam REA                          7.363                          3.875                             11.238
Zawale REA                            7.363                          4.087                             11.450


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for November 2024

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more