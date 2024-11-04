Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for November 2024
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
The energy rate for November is approximately 1% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $4.29 or 1% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.
Market Cost of Electricity Recovery Charge Price of Electricity Including
(cents/kWh)
Residential 7.448 3.007 10.455
Commercial 7.381 2.891 10.272
Industrial 7.227 1.798 9.025
Farm 7.363 4.149 11.512
Irrigation 7.111 0.000 7.111
Oil & Gas 7.218 1.693 8.911
Lighting 6.486 1.772 8.258
Farm - REA
Beaver REA 7.363 3.975 11.338
Borradaile REA 7.363 3.559 10.922
Braes REA 7.363 4.047 11.410
Claysmore REA 7.363 4.838 12.201
Devonia REA 7.363 2.678 10.041
Heart River REA 7.363 3.387 10.750
Kneehill REA 7.363 3.717 11.080
Mackenzie REA 7.363 3.756 11.119
Myrnam REA 7.363 3.875 11.238
Zawale REA 7.363 4.087 11.450
Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com
