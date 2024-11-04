AG Rosenblum Announces close to $49 Million in Partial Settlement of Ongoing Generic Drug Price-Fixing Litigation

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced two significant cooperation agreements and settlements with Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex expected to total $49.1 million. The settlements resolve allegations that both companies engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies. These conspiracies allegedly violated both federal and Oregon antitrust laws. Specifically, Attorney General Rosenblum and others alleged the companies artificially inflated and manipulated prices, reduced competition, and unreasonably restrained trade for numerous generic prescription drugs.

“This is anti-competitiveness plain and simple and it hurts the tens of millions of Americans every day who count on their generic drugs to be accessible and affordable,” said Rosenblum.

As part of their settlement agreements, both companies have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multi-state litigations led by Connecticut against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. Both companies have further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws. The $10 million settlement with Heritage was filed today in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford. A settlement with Apotex for $39.1 million is contingent upon obtaining signatures from all necessary states and territories and will be finalized and filed in the U.S. District Court in the near future.

If you purchased certain generic prescription drugs in the United States or a generic prescription drug from either of these two companies between 2010 and 2016, you may be eligible, or become eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

Oregon will receive a proportional share of the settlements for certain state agencies and consumers, and the plan is to have a future distribution of the funds, pending Court approval and input.

These settlements come as the states prepare for the first trial against many other generic drug manufacturers for violations of federal and state antitrust laws.