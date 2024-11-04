TN Supreme Court Makes Attorneys' Personal Contact Information Confidential

Nashville, Tenn – Today the Tennessee Supreme Court ordered a change in the classification of contact information that attorneys provide to the Board of Professional Responsibility (Board). The change pertains to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 10.1, and will classify personal contact information as confidential and not public record.

The change follows a June 18, 2024 petition filed by the Board, asking to amend the Rule. After a public comment period, and a suggested modification from the Tennessee Bar Association, the Knoxville Bar Association, and others, the Court amended the rule to classify personal contact information as confidential but will require attorneys to provide a form of contact information that can be made available to the public.

The effective date of this amendment is January 1, 2025, which affords attorneys time to provide the Board with contact information that will remain publicly available.

To read the order, click here. To read the Board’s petition, click here. To read the reply, click here.