Gaia Partners with EigenLayer to Bring Powerful AVS Security to Decentralized AI





By integrating Gaia’s AI Agent deployment framework with EigenLayer’s AVS security, developers can now build more secure, robust, incentive-aligned AI systems.

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia , a decentralized, open-source AI infrastructure platform, is partnering with EigenLayer to integrate Gaia’s AI services with EigenLayer’s Active Validator Services (AVS) framework. This collaboration will enhance AI inferencing, enable multitoken staking, and deliver advanced security for decentralized AI applications.

Gaia’s AI agents will integrate with EigenLayer’s AVS validators to monitor and provide security for nodes on the Gaia network. This system will ensure the accuracy of AI model updates, proper execution of AI tasks, and consistent node performance and uptime. Additionally, the partnership with EigenLayer will verify that AI Agents deployed on the Gaia network are behaving in a way that encourages positive actions across the network. By leveraging EigenLayer’s security infrastructure, Gaia can ensure that its AI tasks and models are safeguarded within a decentralized and secure environment.

"At Gaia, we see AI’s future rooted in decentralization, security, and shared innovation,” said Matt Wright, CEO of Gaia. “Our collaboration with EigenLayer strengthens this vision by combining Gaia’s decentralized AI infrastructure with EigenLayer’s advanced security model. Together, we’re enabling developers to build intelligent, secure, and scalable applications that prioritize both transparency and community engagement within a trusted ecosystem.”

The partnership will also allow for integrations between Gaia’s AI framework and EigenDA, a decentralized data availability network. This integration will enable shared datasets to be used for AI inference, improving both speed and accuracy. EigenLayer has already implemented a Gaia integration to filter user-submitted ideas on the EigenDA feedback board, demonstrating the practical impact of this collaboration.

Gaia and EigenLayer will offer tools and SDKs to facilitate the deployment of AI-powered decentralized applications. These resources will allow developers to quickly and easily deploy AI dApps using both Gaia and EigenLayer, benefiting from streamlined, one-click deployment and security via EigenLayer’s AVS.

By integrating with EigenLayer, Gaia aims to allow developers to build more secure and scalable AI-driven applications.

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. By addressing the issues introduced by centralized AI solutions, such as censorship, bias, and IP infringement, Gaia offers a knowledge-sharing ecosystem and foundation for new applications that protects information and rewards knowledge sharers. With a commitment to privacy, adaptability, and collaboration, Gaia is redefining the future of AI, making knowledge a vibrant, protected, and accessible resource for all.

About EigenLayer

EigenLayer is a decentralized re-staking protocol that enhances the security and scalability of blockchain ecosystems by allowing Ethereum validators to extend their security guarantees to additional networks and services. By leveraging the existing Ethereum staking infrastructure, EigenLayer enables developers and decentralized applications to benefit from Ethereum’s robust security without the need to establish separate validator networks.

