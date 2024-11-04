ONE Amazon and National Natural Parks Launch First Internet of the Forest (IoF ™) Pilot in Chiribiquete National Park

Diego Bautista, Advisor One Amazon, Luis Olmedo Martínez, General Director Parques Nacionales Naturales de Colombia, Rodrigo Veloso, CEO One Amazon, Ángelo Quintero, Advisor General Director, Eliana Fernanda Rodríguez, Advisor General Director

CALI, COLOMBIA, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE Amazon and National Natural Parks Announce First Pilot of the Internet of the Forest (IoF ™) in Chiribiquete National Park• At COP16, the announcement was made for the first pilot of the Internet of the Forest - IoF ™ in Chiribiquete National Park, an innovative initiative designed to digitally monitor and protect the Amazon rainforest while promoting sustainable development for its communities.• ONE Amazon is a fund that seeks to lead global conservation efforts for the Amazon rainforest and the well-being of future generations by introducing a financially regulated asset that transforms the Amazon biome into a digital one, aligning social, economic, and environmental interests.During COP16 in Cali, the National Government of Colombia, National Natural Parks of Colombia, and O.N.E. Amazon announced the official start of the first pilot of the Internet of the Forest – IoF ™ in Chiribiquete National Park.As the driving force behind the IoF ™, ONE AMAZON has developed a five-phase technological roadmap in collaboration with the MIT Media Lab working group. This roadmap integrates a wide variety of sensing technologies, from satellite and drone imagery to ground-based environmental sensors and bio-sensing techniques, to provide an unprecedented level of insight into the health and changes within the Amazon's ecosystems. With the IoF ™, ONE AMAZON aims to digitally connect and protect every hectare of the rainforest, promoting environmental resilience and creating sustainable economic opportunities for the 50 million people who depend on it.“We are happy to be with ONE Amazon, who want to support National Parks in their mission to care for life. We want this kind of technology to help us protect more and reach the people,” stated Luisz Olmedo Martínez, Director of National Natural Parks of Colombia.The Internet of the Forest – IoF ™ is more than just a digital monitoring initiative; it embodies ONE AMAZON’s commitment to preserving the world’s largest tropical rainforest by harnessing cutting-edge technology. As the primary architect of the IoF ™, ONE AMAZON ensures that the project remains focused on its core mission: preserving the rainforest while enhancing the livelihoods of its communities. The IoF ™ platform will enable real-time data collection and analysis across thousands of hectares, using a wide variety of technologies, such as remote sensors, ground-based cameras, satellite-based LiDAR, and advanced bio-sensing to track deforestation, biodiversity shifts, and environmental stressors with unprecedented granularity.“At ONE Amazon, we are convinced that technology can transform conservation efforts into sustainable economic growth for local communities. By creating a digital ecosystem that supports activities such as precision agriculture, renewable energy, eco-tourism, and smart climate adaptation, ONE AMAZON empowers local inhabitants to better manage their resources and improve their quality of life,” concluded Rodrigo Veloso, founder and CEO of ONE Amazon.ONE Amazon press contact: rachel@oneamazon.comAbout ONE AmazonONE Amazon is a leader in integrating sustainability, technology, and financial markets to address environmental challenges in the Amazon Rainforest. By focusing on the tokenization of land, the organization creates incentives for conservation while promoting economic development. ONE AMAZON collaborates with governments, indigenous communities, NGOs, and the private sector across Amazonian countries to ensure the long-term protection and prosperity of the region.About National Natural ParksAn entity of the National Government of Colombia responsible for managing and administering the areas under National Natural Parks and coordinating Colombia’s National Protected Areas System (SINAP), promoting the participation of various stakeholders to conserve the country’s biological and cultural diversity, contributing to sustainable development and a healthy environment.

