VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

VHS Learning Among 136 Organizations Committed to Advancing Computer Science Education through CSforALL

“The eighth annual CSforALL Summit is empowering future generations to become creators, innovators, and problem-solvers.” — Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the eighth annual CSforALL Summit, VHS Learning has once again made a CSforALL national commitment to advance computer science education. VHS Learning has made a commitment to advancing computer science education every year since the movement’s inception in 2017. The current CSforALL announcement includes 143 commitments from 136 organizations of all types, including schools and school districts, nonprofits, universities and colleges, curriculum and content providers, researchers; corporate partners, and more.CSforALL commitments are new, specific, and measurable actions aimed at advancing the goal of rigorous and inclusive computer science education for all U.S. youth. In the 2024-2025 academic year, nonprofit VHS Learning has committed to developing and delivering a new high-school level half-credit computer science course: Artificial Intelligence. In this course, students will explore the history of artificial intelligence, learn how machines are programmed, trained, and learn. Students will also consider the impact of AI on society.“The eighth annual CSforALL Summit is empowering future generations to become creators, innovators, and problem-solvers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere, and understanding AI and its impact on society is essential, regardless of a student’s future field of study or career aspirations,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “We’ve created this new Artificial Intelligence course to help prepare students to be responsible creators and have a better understanding of how AI technologies are rapidly reshaping every aspect of our lives.”CSforALL commitments are designed to grow support and momentum for a sustainable K-12 computer science education system both in and out of school. This year’s commitment makers had the opportunity to make commitments in four categories, including a new category added for 2024: broadening participation in computing (BPC); increasing equitable access and outcomes; building capacity; and raising awareness.Notably, 74 organizations are prior CSforALL commitment-makers. CSforALL singled out seven of those organizations—including VHS Learning— and thanked them for making annual commitments since the inception of the CSforALL Commitments model in 2017.As of the 2024 CSforALL Summit, 1,416 commitments have been announced, celebrated, and reported between 2017 and 2024. This year’s national three-day convening, hosted in Milwaukee with local partners Marquette University and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, brought together hundreds of thought leaders, highlighting strategies for equity, removing barriers to access, building meaningful engagement for all students, and “Leading Action to Impact.”The 2024 CSforALL Commitments are detailed here and include initiatives in 34 states and internationally.About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 250+ online high school courses — including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

