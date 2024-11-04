Submit Release
TN AG and Bipartisan Coalition of 30 States Announce Finalization of Settlement with Kroger Over Opioid Crisis

NASHVILLE—Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, alongside a bipartisan coalition of thirty state attorneys general, announced today the completion of the $1.37 billion settlement agreement with Kroger, addressing the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis. Tennessee will receive up to $42.9 million for opioid abatement, with payments anticipated to begin early next year.

“Today’s settlement with Kroger represents another significant step in Tennessee's fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “By holding accountable those who contributed to this epidemic, Tennessee will obtain settlement funds to address the harms inflicted by opioid abuse on families and communities across the State.”

Kroger’s settlement is part of this Office’s ongoing efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the opioid epidemic. To date, Tennessee has secured more than $1 billion in settlements from various parties involved in the crisis, with most funds directed to the state’s Opioid Abatement Fund.

In addition, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

Kroger operates 116 grocery stores across Tennessee.

You can read the settlement between Kroger and the state of Tennessee here.

