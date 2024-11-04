U.S. Dream Academy Raises Over $1.6 Million with Matched Donation from Oprah Winfrey at the Power of A Dream Celebration

USDA Honorees; Demond Martin & Oprah Winfrey with Wintley Phipps, C. Diane Wallace Booker- Photo By; Imagine Photography @imaginephotograpydc Oprah Winfrey & Wintley Phipps - Photo By; Imagine Photography Joe Victor, C. Diane Wallace Booker, Wintley Phipps, Oprah Winfrey, Felismina Andrade, Chaplain Barry C. Black, Derrell Frazier - Photo By; Imagine Photography

Philanthropists Oprah Winfrey and Demond Martin Were Honored with the U.S. Dream Academy Legacy and Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Awards

Maya Angelou once told me that your legacy is not one thing, your legacy resides in every life you touch.” — Oprah Winfrey

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Dream Academy is proud to announce that during the 23rd Annual Power of a Dream Celebration, over $1.67 million dollars was raised to support the organization’s national positive youth development programs, thanks in large part to a surprise matching donation from media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey The event, hosted by NBC4 News anchor Shawn Yancy, was held at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and the evening’s message focused on the importance of investing in our children as the most powerful way to build stronger communities and foster the next generation of values-driven leaders. The U.S. Dream Academy honored Demond Martin, CEO & Co-Founder of WellWithAll , with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Award for his groundbreaking work in advancing health equity. An investor and philanthropist, Demond Martin is the co-founder and CEO of Wellwithall, an innovative health and wellness company that pours a significant portion of its profits into health equity for Black, Brown and underserved communities. Winfrey was also honored, accepting the Legacy Award for her lifelong commitment to protecting and nurturing children, and her decades-long support of the U.S. Dream Academy. During her inspirational remarks that closed out the evening, she committed to matching the evening’s donations.“Maya Angelou once told me that your legacy is not one thing, your legacy resides in every life you touch,” said Oprah Winfrey during her acceptance remarks at the U.S. Dream Academy’s Power of a Dream Celebration. “Together, we have the opportunity to support an organization that is making positive changes in the community and lives of each of the young people they serve.”Wintley Phipps, Founder and President of U.S. Dream Academy shares, "We are deeply grateful to Oprah for her incredible generosity and support. Her commitment to matching this donation will not only provide critical resources to our mentoring and dream-building programs but also inspire hope in the lives of children with incarcerated parents. This contribution ensures that these young people have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, break the cycle of incarceration, and build brighter futures. Oprah’s belief in our mission is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when we come together to invest in the potential of every child".The U.S. Dream Academy has been transforming the lives of children of incarcerated parents since 1998, headquartered in Maryland, the national program provides afterschool and in-school support to include academic, social emotional learning and mental health support to young people from 2nd - 12th grade. “Our annual celebration is more than just a gala; it’s a testament to the transformative power of compassion, leadership, and opportunity,” said Diane Wallace Booker, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dream Academy and one of the founding executives. “We are thrilled to recognize Oprah Winfrey and Demond Martin, whose efforts mirror our commitment to ensuring that every young person—no matter their circumstances—has the opportunity to dream big and achieve success.”The celebration featured an opening prayer by Chaplain Barry Black of the United State Senate and performances by the Grammy nominated Founder, Wintley Phipps, the award winning Takoma Academy Chorale under the direction of Lulu Mupfumbu, Sylver Logan Sharp, Daryl L.A. Hunt and The Ellington School of the Arts Dance Ensemble. And a surprise special video by Gayle King to celebrate Winfrey. Special guests also included; Cathy Hughes (Founder, Urban One), Virginia Ali and her son Nizam Ali (Owners, Ben’s Chili Bowl), Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, April and Edward Ellington, Angie Gates (President, Events DC), George Johnson, founder of Johnson Products (now 98 years old) and Joy Moore and Shani Moore, mother and sister of Governor Wes Moore, also a long time supporter of U.S. Dream Academy.The U.S Dream Academy’s celebration included support from: Presenting sponsor QTS, in addition to WellWithAll, Giant Food Company, National Alliance of Faith and Justice, 400 Years of African American History Commission, Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, George Johnson, Coca Cola Consolidated, Adventist HealthCare, AdventHealth, IBOAI, MMP, Monumental Sports, Procter & Gamble, Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C., Cedar Counsel, LLC, Centera Transport, Inc., Aesthetic Skin & Laser Medical Center, High Desert Skin & Laser Center, Cox Development and Chick-fil-A.About The U.S. Dream AcademyThe U.S. Dream Academy, founded in 1998 by GRAMMY nominated gospel artist Wintley Phipps, is a national after-school program that aims to break the cycle of intergenerational incarceration and help our nation’s children reach for their dreams. The mission of the U.S. Dream Academy is to inspire and invest in the lives of children of incarcerated parents and families in communities harmed by systemic inequities through high performance relationships with caring adults. We seek to maximize young peoples’ potential by building dreams, perseverance, academic skills, and character. Through academic, social, and values enrichment, we empower children (our DreamKids) impacted by parental incarceration to believe in themselves and to succeed. The Academy is currently operating Dream Centers in 7 communities (Dream Cities) nationwide including: Baltimore, Houston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and San Bernardino, as well as through our safe, secure “Virtual Village” online platform, which enables mentors to connect with their mentees from anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit www.usdreamacademy.org Media Contact: Priscilla Clarke, Clarke PR Global, priscilla@clarkepr.comBrian Franklin, Clarke PR Global, brian@clarkepr.com

U.S. Dream Academy 25th Anniversary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.