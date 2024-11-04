Hollywood Gathers to Celebrate Cinematic Excellence at Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block Finale

Kash Hovey host of the Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA at LA Live

Award-winning artists and Hollywood’s elite come together for an unforgettable evening, celebrating cinematic excellence at Film Fest LA's grand finale

Honored to host the Kash Hovey and Friends film block at Film Fest LA for the sixth time. Grateful to both teams for showcasing innovative filmmakers and supporting emerging voices. Keep creating!” — Kash Hovey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating six remarkable years of collaboration, Film Fest LA at LA Live is gearing up to present its show-stopping festival finale: the Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block. This highly anticipated event will welcome Hollywood’s elite on Saturday, November 9, 2024, wrapping up LA’s prestigious film festival season with a night of glitz and glamour.

Led by the talented mother-son team Michelle Beaulieu and Kash Hovey, the film block has become a must-attend event for LA’s film enthusiasts, uniting top-tier talent from across the entertainment world.

Michelle Beaulieu, a producer, model, and actress, has built an impressive career in entertainment. Her journey began with a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, followed by notable projects like The Beach Boys: A Celebration Concert and Elvis by the Presleys. Since partnering with her son Kash in 2014 for his first feature, Jack and Cocaine, Beaulieu has also earned recognition as a producer on the award-winning talk show On Air with Ka$h. Recently, her contributions have been highlighted in publications like Lavish Life Magazine, Action Magazine, and The LA Fashion Magazine.

Kash Hovey, an award-winning actor and producer, has quickly established himself as a rising star in Hollywood. His talk show, On Air with Ka$h, offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look into celebrity lives and the stories behind their successes. Kash’s breakout role in Jack and Cocaine earned him the Best Supporting Actor award for the comedy As in Kevin. His follow-up projects, including Plastic Daydream, have won numerous accolades, solidifying his place in the industry. Kash is also a Celebrity Ambassador for the Heart Safe Neighborhood Foundation, Inc.



The 2024 Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block will spotlight a roster of award-winning creatives, including:

“On Air with Ka$h” - Award winning team of Kash Hovey & Michelle Beaulieu prominent talk show.

“The Hit” starring Kash Hovey, Wyni Landry (9-1-1), Christa Collins (X-Factor), Mario Zermeno (Red Chair), Directed by Jonathan Louis Lewis award winning writer, director and producer.

“Trident by Jax Malcolm - The Fantasy Collection.” Featuring Creator TVs Designer of The Year Jax Malcolm. Directed by award winning director Gary Robinson.

“Odd Man Out” Series starring Emmy Award winning Actress Kira Reed Lorsch and breakout star Bryson Robinson. Directed by and starring Ronnel Parham.

“Terry Moore” Documentary by award winning Actress / Director Isabella Blake-Thomas.

“Marble” short film by Mario Zermeno Starring award winning actors Krista Collins and Kash Hovey.

“Better View” Music Video by artist Katja Glieson.

“Scoresese” Music Video by artist Viola Odette.

"The Reality Network" A commercial work by Peter Madrigal.

A new release by award winning artist Alexander James Rodriguez.

Film Fest LA at LA Live is celebrated for honoring cinematic artistry and is set to wrap up the 2024 festival season with unmatched style, showcasing the power of storytelling. Excitement is building for this glittering event as Hollywood gears up to celebrate the ongoing success of the Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.