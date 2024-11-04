Young hunters harvest 13,923 deer during early youth portion of firearms deer season

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,923 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2024 deer hunting season, Nov. 2 and 3. Top counties were Franklin with 285 deer harvested, Howell with 273, and Texas with 265. Of the deer harvested, 9,852 were antlered bucks, 3,102 were does, and 969 were button bucks.

Get more harvest information on the 2024 early youth portion at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

Youth hunters harvested 11,270 during last year’s early youth portion. Get more information on past seasons at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Firearms deer hunting in Missouri continues with the November Portion running Nov. 16-26 followed by the CWD Portion Nov. 27 – Dec. 1 in open counties. The Late Youth Portion runs Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 followed by the Late Antlerless Portion Dec. 7-15 in open counties and then the Alternative Methods Portion Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2025. Archery deer hunting in Missouri runs through Nov. 15. and reopens Nov. 27 and through Jan. 15, 2025.

Get more information on Missouri deer hunting from MDC’s 2024 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.