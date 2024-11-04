Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The healthcare cloud computing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $74.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare cloud computing market has expanded significantly in recent years, rising from $36.27 billion in 2023 to $41.33 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This growth during the past period can be linked to the adoption of electronic health records (EHR), cost-saving initiatives, concerns over data security, the need for interoperability, and the growing demand for storage and processing power.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare cloud computing market is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, reaching $74.36 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This growth is expected to be driven by the increased adoption of telehealth services, integration of AI and machine learning, expansion of remote patient monitoring solutions, the use of edge computing in healthcare, and a stronger focus on data analytics.

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

The increasing adoption of information technology in the healthcare sector is a key factor driving the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market. Information technology has enabled more accurate healthcare services, allowing patients to easily and quickly access a wide range of healthcare facilities.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Onex Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., Siemens AG, GE Healthcare Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CareCloud Corporation, ClearDATA, Dell Technologies Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N. V, VMware Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., eClinicalWorks, Cerner Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, NTT DATA Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Nutanix Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Pure Storage Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Zscaler Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Key players in the healthcare cloud computing market are introducing innovative products, such as healthcare cloud platforms, to maintain profitability. A healthcare cloud platform serves as a digital infrastructure that consolidates and analyzes healthcare data, allowing for customized medical treatments and drug development strategies tailored to individual patient requirements.

How Is The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmented?

1) By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud

2) By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers

3) By Pricing Model: Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing

4) By Service Model: Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

5) By Application: Clinical Information System, Non-Clinical Information System

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Definition

Healthcare cloud computing involves the integration of cloud computing services in the healthcare sector, utilizing remote servers accessed via the internet to store, manage, and process healthcare-related data. This approach enables healthcare professionals and individuals to maintain electronic medical records, store information about patient interactions, lower data storage costs, enhance data security, and more.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global healthcare cloud computing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare cloud computing market size, healthcare cloud computing market drivers and trends, healthcare cloud computing market major players and healthcare cloud computing market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

