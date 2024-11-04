El Gouna Film Festival Closes Its 7th Edition, Breaking Records with Unparalleled Global and Regional Attendance





EL GOUNA, Egypt, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 7th edition of the El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) wrapped up with an extraordinary closing ceremony, celebrating the diverse power of global cinema and the year’s most influential voices in filmmaking.

Hosted by Ms. Annabella Hilal, the event gathered prominent international filmmakers, creators, and guests, reflecting on cinema’s unique ability to foster cross-cultural understanding and inspire change.

Ms. Hilal also recognized the invaluable support of the festival’s sponsors, underscoring their role in bringing the event to life. Engineer Samih Sawiris, Chairman of GFF and Founder of El Gouna, shared remarks emphasizing GFF’s dedication to advancing creative expression and serving as a launchpad for storytelling that resonates both locally and internationally. Mr. Amr Mansi, Executive Director of GFF, further highlighted this year’s unprecedented accomplishments, honoring the artistic contributions of the global filmmaking community.

In a heartfelt tribute, GFF commemorated cinematic legends Hassan Youssef and Mostafa Fahmy, whose legacy in Egyptian and world cinema remains profound. The evening included a tribute segment celebrating their invaluable contributions to the film industry, solidifying GFF’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage.

Highlights and Awards Recognizing Excellence

The ceremony awarded the prestigious Career Achievement Award to Lebanese artists Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige for their impact on contemporary art and cinema. Presented by filmmaker Marianne Khoury, Artistic Director of GFF, the award recognized their groundbreaking work across film, photography, and installations that probe themes of history and memory. Joana and Khalil’s influence stretches across global festivals such as Cannes, Berlinale, and Toronto, making their mark on the international arts scene.

This year, GFF also launched the “Art Behind the Scenes” award to honor the essential contributions of those working in technical roles, from costume design to cinematography. Egyptian costume designer Nahed Nasrallah received the inaugural award for her achievements in creating unforgettable cinematic visuals. Cinematographer Abdel Salam Mousa and composer Ahmed El Sawy were also honored, emphasizing the crucial role of creative professionals in bringing stories to life.

Celebrating Global Voices through Prestigious Jury Awards

International juries brought fresh perspectives, with Asif Rustamov, Ludmila Cvikova, and Kais Kasim selecting We Are Inside by Farah Kassem as the NETPAC Award winner for its intimate portrayal of familial bonds in Lebanon. Additionally, the FIPRESCI Prize honored Girls Will Be Girls by Shuchi Talati, celebrating emerging talent across Africa, Asia, and South America.

Audience engagement reached new levels with the Cinema for Humanity Audience Award, which went to Disorder, a mosaic of human resilience set against complex societal crises, helmed by visionary directors Lucien Bourjeily, Bane Fakih, Wissam Charaf, and Areej Mahmoud. Engineer Naguib Sawiris, Founder of GFF, expressed his enthusiasm: "The Cinema for Humanity Audience Award embodies the heart of our festival. It reflects the voice of the audience and their passion for stories that touch lives and inspire change. I'm thrilled to see how our audiences engage with these films, and I always look keenly forward to discovering which one has captured their hearts every year."

This year’s Green Star Award celebrated films shedding light on environmental themes. The Battle for Laikipia, directed by Daphne Matziaraki and Peter Murimi, captivated audiences with its impactful story on environmental justice in Kenya.

Awards Winners below:

Short Film Competition

Special Mention : Dawn Every Day (Egypt) directed by Amir Youssef, & Voiceless (Switzerland) directed by Samuel Patthey

: Dawn Every Day (Egypt) directed by Amir Youssef, & Voiceless (Switzerland) directed by Samuel Patthey Best Arab Short Film : A Promise to the Sea (Egypt, Sweden), directed by Hend Sohail - Trophy, Certificate, USD 5,000

: A Promise to the Sea (Egypt, Sweden), directed by Hend Sohail - Trophy, Certificate, USD 5,000 Bronze Star for Short Film : Ebb & Flow (Lebanon, Qatar, USA) directed by Nay Tabbara - Trophy, Certificate, USD 4,000

: Ebb & Flow (Lebanon, Qatar, USA) directed by Nay Tabbara - Trophy, Certificate, USD 4,000 Silver Star for Short Film : Jointly awarded to How We Got Mother Back (Portugal), directed by Goncalo Waddington, & An Orange from Jaffa (Palestine, Poland) directed by Mohammed Almughanni - Trophy, Certificate, USD 7,500

: Jointly awarded to How We Got Mother Back (Portugal), directed by Goncalo Waddington, & An Orange from Jaffa (Palestine, Poland) directed by Mohammed Almughanni - Trophy, Certificate, USD 7,500 Golden Star for Best Short Film: Upshot (Palestine, Italy, France), directed by Maha Haj - Trophy, Certificate, USD 15,000



Documentary Film Competition

Best Arab Documentary Film : Jointly awarded to The Brink of Dreams (Egypt, France, Denmark, Qatar, Saudi Arabia), directed by Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir, & My Memory is Full of Ghosts (Syria), directed by Anas Zawahri - Trophy, Certificate, USD 30,000

: Jointly awarded to The Brink of Dreams (Egypt, France, Denmark, Qatar, Saudi Arabia), directed by Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir, & My Memory is Full of Ghosts (Syria), directed by Anas Zawahri - Trophy, Certificate, USD 30,000 Bronze Star for Documentary Film : A New Kind of Wilderness (Norway), directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen - Trophy, Certificate, USD 7,500

: A New Kind of Wilderness (Norway), directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen - Trophy, Certificate, USD 7,500 Silver Star for Documentary Film : Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat (Belgium, France, Netherlands), directed by Johan Grimonprez - Trophy, Certificate, USD 15,000

: Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat (Belgium, France, Netherlands), directed by Johan Grimonprez - Trophy, Certificate, USD 15,000 Golden Star for Best Documentary Film: We Are Inside (Lebanon, Qatar, Denmark), directed by Farah Kassem - Trophy, Certificate, USD 30,000

Narrative Film Competition

Special Mention : Charles Peccia Galletto for My Everything (France) and actresses Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi in Girls Will Be Girls (India, France, Norway, USA)

: Charles Peccia Galletto for My Everything (France) and actresses Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi in Girls Will Be Girls (India, France, Norway, USA) Best Actress : Laura Wismar in Salve Maria (Spain) directed by Mar Coll

: Laura Wismar in Salve Maria (Spain) directed by Mar Coll Best Actor : Adam Bessa in Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium) directed by Jonathan Millet

: Adam Bessa in Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium) directed by Jonathan Millet Best Arab Narrative Film : Jointly awarded to Thank You for Banking with Us! (Palestine, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt) directed by Laila Abass, & Who Do I Belong To (Tunisia, France, Canada) directed by Meryam Joobeur - Trophy, Certificate, USD 20,000

: Jointly awarded to Thank You for Banking with Us! (Palestine, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt) directed by Laila Abass, & Who Do I Belong To (Tunisia, France, Canada) directed by Meryam Joobeur - Trophy, Certificate, USD 20,000 Bronze Star for Narrative Film : Girls Will Be Girls directed by Shuchi Talati - Trophy, Certificate, USD 15,000

: Girls Will Be Girls directed by Shuchi Talati - Trophy, Certificate, USD 15,000 Silver Star for Narrative Film : The Kingdom (France) directed by Julien Colona - Trophy, Certificate, USD 25,000

: The Kingdom (France) directed by Julien Colona - Trophy, Certificate, USD 25,000 Golden Star for Best Narrative Film: Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium), directed by Jonathan Millet - Trophy, Certificate, USD 50,000



