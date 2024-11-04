Advancements in Plasma-Derived Products Boost Immunoglobulin Market Expansion | Growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

The global immunoglobulin market size was valued at $13.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $25.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2032.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunoglobulins (Ig) are proteins produced by the immune system that play a critical role in defending the body against infections. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a treatment that involves infusing a high dose of immunoglobulin into the bloodstream. Several studies have shown that IVIG can be effective in treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and myasthenia gravis. IVIG works by suppressing the immune response and reducing inflammation, although the precise mechanisms are not yet fully understood. The global immunoglobulin market is projected to reach $16,694.7 million with a CAGR of 6.6%.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:IgA deficiency is a condition in which individuals have very low levels of IgA in their blood. Recent studies have shown that IgA deficiency is more common than previously thought, affecting up to 1 in 500 individuals in some populations. IgA deficiency can increase the risk of infections, autoimmune diseases, and allergies, although many individuals with IgA deficiency are asymptomatic. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) is the most abundant immunoglobulin in the blood and is produced in response to viral infections. Several studies have investigated the levels of IgG antibodies in individuals with COVID-19 and have shown that IgG levels can vary widely depending on the severity of the disease and the timing of the test. IgG tests are commonly used to determine if individuals have had a previous COVID-19 infection or have developed immunity after vaccination. Major market players covered in the report, such as -• Pfizer Inc.,• Octapharma AG,• CSL,• Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd.,• Grifols, S.A.,• Bio Products Laboratory Limited,• Prothya Biosolutions,• LFB Group,• Kedrion,• SpA,• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

However, the use of immunoglobulin in Africa may be increasing due to a growing awareness of its potential benefits in treating a variety of conditions, as well as increased availability and affordability of these treatments. For example, IVIG may be used to treat certain autoimmune diseases that are more prevalent in Africa, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, immunoglobulin may also be used to treat some infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, that are common in Africa. The availability and affordability of immunoglobulin may have increased due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increased investment in healthcare in some African countries.It's also worth noting that there is a significant burden of infectious diseases in Africa, and immunoglobulin may play a role in preventing and treating some of these diseases. For example, immunoglobulin can be used as a post-exposure prophylaxis for certain infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B and rabies.Overall, while the use of immunoglobulin in Africa may be increasing, it's important to ensure that these treatments are being used appropriately and under the guidance of healthcare providers, as immunoglobulin therapy can have potential side effects and risks. 