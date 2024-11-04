PHILIPPINES, November 4 - Press Release

November 4, 2024 SUV ON VIRAL VIDEO USED FAKE "7" PROTOCOL PLATE- CHIZ The Land Transportation Office has confirmed to Senate President Chiz Escudero that number "7" protocol plate used by a SUV that illegally entered the EDSA bus carousel lane was fake. Acting on the inquiry sought by Escudero about the incident that has since gone viral, the LTO has noted that no "7" protocol plate has been issued for the type of vehicle concerned. The Senate President initially aired his suspicion about the legitimacy of the protocol plate seen in the viral video--noting that the "7" plates issued to senators bear no other markings, including years or dates similar to the one seen on the SUV. "Napatunayan ng LTO na peke yung plaka na ginamit ng SUV sa video. Hindi dapat magtapos dito ang isyu na ito. Kailangan matukoy ng LTO kung sino ang may-ari ng sasakyan at siguraduhin na mananagot ito sa paglabag ng batas," Escudero said. The number "7" protocol plates are issued exclusively to vehicles of senators and as Escudero explained, carries with it no special privileges, including entering and traversing on lanes exclusively for PUBs. "We thank the LTO for their swift action on this incident. However, this particular incident should not go unpunished. Not only was it a violation of multiple laws and traffic rules, it also affects the sanctity of the Senate as an institution," Escudero said. The Senate Chief reminded his colleagues in Congress that they are representatives of the people and that their actions, no matter how big or small, will always reflect on the institution that they serve.

