Benevis Optimizes Patient Care with Innovative Assisted Hygiene Delivery Model

The care delivery model allows Benevis hygienists and assistants to provide high-quality care while increasing oral healthcare access.

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, expands oral healthcare access through its innovative Assisted Hygiene Delivery Model. Implemented across the company’s 100+ offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia, the care delivery model allows Benevis-affiliated hygienists to provide the most efficient, high-quality care to greater numbers of patients in communities in need of accessible dental services.

With the Assisted Hygiene Delivery Model, Benevis maximizes the unique skills of its dental hygienists and assistants, enabling them to support a higher volume of patient care without compromising the quality of service. This collaborative approach enhances efficiency and ensures that patients receive the personalized care they need during their visits.

“It’s important to remember that our hygienists are essential dental providers in our offices, spending significant time with patients to educate them about oral hygiene, consult on services, and deliver care,” says Dr. Jane Whang, Regional Director of Clinical at Benevis. “At Benevis, we are committed to empowering our team to work at the highest level of their clinical expertise, ensuring patients receive the best possible care from the right professional, at the right time. By having dental assistants available to perform tasks like taking radiographs and assisting with patient flow, we free up our hygienists to focus solely on patient care. This means they can help more patients while still delivering exceptional care experiences.”

The Assisted Hygiene Delivery Model allows dental assistants to handle routine tasks such as patient check-ins, radiographs, updating medical records, and escorting patients in and out of the office, which reduces the administrative load on the hygienists. This streamlined workflow increases the number of patients seen daily, while allowing hygienists to concentrate on what they do best: educating patients and providing essential hygiene services.

“As a provider, I want my patients and their parents to always have a memorable experience, and with assisted hygiene, I have the opportunity to do just that. I get the support I need to give greater attention to my patients and parents while still allowing me to be efficient as a hygienist,” says Zan Haskins, Hygienist at Benevis-affiliated Porter Dental & Braces in Baltimore, MD.

“We believe that by supporting our hygienists, we are enabling them to operate at their most efficient and effective levels,” adds Dominique Szach, Director of Dental Hygiene at Benevis. “Our Assisted Hygiene Delivery Model helps our team deliver the highest level of care while improving patient outcomes and satisfaction.”

Benevis remains committed to innovating the way dental care is delivered, ensuring that all patients—especially those in underserved communities—receive the timely and quality care they deserve.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

