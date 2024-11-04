We are now Breakthrough T1D™ – the organization formerly known as JDRF Canada rebrands to recognize impact of type 1 diabetes on Canadians of all ages

The leading type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization unveils its new identity to better reflect the community it serves while working to accelerate breakthroughs in T1D research

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakthrough T1D Canada, formerly JDRF Canada, is proud to announce its brand relaunch, featuring a new name and refreshed visual identity. This transformation coincides with the start of National Diabetes Awareness Month, which recognizes people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D), and those working to improve lives and find cures.

Once thought to primarily affect children, T1D is now recognized as an autoimmune disease that can develop at any age, regardless of family history. The name Breakthrough T1D was selected to better reflect the organization’s commitment to connecting with and advocating for the entire T1D community, not only children, youth and their caregivers. The new identity highlights the reality that more than 70% of new diagnoses in Canada occur in adults, with over 80% of Canadians living with T1D being over the age of 18.

“Our new name, Breakthrough T1D, puts our mission at the forefront–to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications as we strive toward cures,” says Jessica Diniz, President and CEO of Breakthrough T1D Canada. “This evolved brand is the result of a nearly two-year, data-driven process, guided by our global headquarters in the United States. Together, we’ve created a name and visual identity that reflects our position as the global leader in type 1 diabetes research, advocacy, and community support.”

Breakthrough T1D will continue to lead the way accelerating scientific discovery both in Canada and globally, driving significant therapeutic developments and championing improved access to diabetes devices, technologies, and insulins. The organization remains dedicated to providing support for the T1D community, including mental health resources, as it drives towards cures and a world free from T1D.

Founded in 1974 in Canada by families of children with T1D, it was originally called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, reflecting the belief at the time that T1D was predominantly a childhood disease. In the years since, with access to the latest diabetes technologies and healthcare, which Breakthrough T1D has helped accelerate and make available, people with T1D are living longer and staying healthier, adding an average of 25 years to their lifespan in Canada.

Canada has one of the highest rates of new T1D diagnosis per capita globally, though the reasons behind this are still unclear. This rebrand will help the organization continue its work serving the full breadth of the T1D community supporting individuals at any age and at every stage of their journey with the disease.

“For over 50 years, Breakthrough T1D has invested in research to improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes,” says Dr. Sarah Linklater, Ph.D., Breakthrough T1D Canada’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Our current focus in Canada is on stem cell-based therapies, early detection, and prevention as potential pathways to cures. Since insulin was discovered in Canada as a treatment for T1D, we believe Canada can also lead the way to finding cures for the disease.”

This evolution aligns with Breakthrough T1D’s global affiliates in the United States, the UK and the Netherlands, with Australia and Israel soon to follow. As Canada’s leading T1D research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D remains committed to championing the needs of the T1D community by funding the most promising research to enhance lives today while striving for cures in the future.

About Breakthrough T1D Canada

As the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps to make every day better for those living with the disease while driving toward cures. ​

Since the discovery of insulin, Canada has remained at the forefront of T1D research. Breakthrough T1D is committed to investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with governments to address issues that impact the T1D community, and supporting individuals facing this disease.​

​About type 1 diabetes (T1D) ​

T1D is an autoimmune disease where the pancreas makes little to no insulin. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood glucose levels; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people, and an estimated 300,000 in Canada.

Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for over 70% of all T1D diagnoses nationally. Additionally, Canada has one of the highest rates of diagnosis in the world, and it’s unknown why. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, researchers believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

