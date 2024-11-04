Governor Cooper Proclaims Employ a Veteran Week

North Carolina will celebrate “Employ A Veteran Week,” Nov. 11-15, and a variety of events before and during that week will help connect veterans to jobs and other services, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

“Veterans strengthen our communities and enrich our businesses as citizens, skilled workers and leaders,” said Governor Cooper. “We owe veterans and their families a deep debt of gratitude for their service, and, as America’s most military and veteran-friendly state, North Carolina honors them by helping them get good jobs in growing industries.”

"It’s our privilege to serve our Veterans, the more than 20,000 military service members who transition from active duty in North Carolina each year, and their families, through our NCWorks Career Centers and other state programs," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The talent found within our military community brings a strong work ethic, leadership experience, adaptability, integrity, and specialized training to our workforce—attributes every business needs to be successful—and part of what makes North Carolina such an attractive state for innovative companies.”

“Veterans bring invaluable skills and experiences to our communities and demonstrated resilience, leadership, and dedication during their service. The N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) expresses our profound gratitude for their sacrifices,” said NC DMVA Secretary Grier Martin. “A successful transition to civilian life is important for a veteran and also harnesses their talents to benefit our economy.”

Local events focused on helping veterans find employment and access other services include:

Tuesday, Nov. 5 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.) – The NCWorks Career Center - Union County will hold a Veterans Appreciation Event at 1125 Skyway Drive, Monroe, NC. Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) workshops will be offered to veterans and their spouses at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. A hiring event with at least two employers will take place from 1-4 p.m., with the first hour reserved for veterans. Lunch will be provided to the first 20 veterans to attend the workshops or the hiring event. To register, call 704-283-7541.

The Department of Commerce, working in close partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, has 50 NCWorks Veterans Services professionals (all of whom are veterans themselves). Their primary mission is to help veterans find good jobs and training opportunities. These professionals are located across the state at local NCWorks Career Centers, which serve veterans and other jobseekers, while also helping employers meet their talent needs. In many parts of the state, they also play a key role as partners in Veterans Treatment Courts. The department also partners with North Carolina For Military Employment (NC4ME) on special hiring events.

Contact information for each career center can be found at www.NCWorks.gov. In addition, veterans and employers can access services through the NCWorks Veterans Portal at veterans.ncworks.gov.

Since 2022, the Commerce department has added a new resource for veterans, in the form of a national partnership with the Hilton Honors Military Program. Through this partnership, when veterans, transitioning service-members and qualified military spouses need to travel related to their search for work (for example, to go to an in-person job interview or to required training), they may be eligible for free accommodations at a Hilton property. To participate, veterans should contact or visit their local NCWorks Career Center and ask to speak with a veterans representative.

Read the "Employ a Veteran Week" proclamation here.

NCWorks Veterans Services are supported by the Jobs for Veterans State Grant from the Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award to North Carolina totaling $5,703,016, with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.