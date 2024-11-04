Altus Group Recognized as Top 10 Data & Analytics Team in 2024 OnCon Icon Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), is pleased to announce that its technology team has been selected as a Top 10 Data and Analytics Team in the esteemed 2024 OnCon Icon Awards.

The OnCon Icon Awards program recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements of leading organizations and teams worldwide, determined through peer and community voting. Voters select teams that have made a significant impact on their organization or the broader industry, contributed to their professional community through thought leadership, driven innovation, and demonstrated outstanding leadership.

Altus’ data and analytics solutions are leveraged by many of the world’s leading CRE companies to uncover opportunities, identify risks, understand portfolio impacts, and enhance asset and portfolio performance. With one of the industry’s most comprehensive and unified data platforms, Altus is leveraging its extensive dataset to provide new performance insights to its customers. A recent innovation stemming from this platform is the new ARGUS Intelligence product, which provides performance insights to help transform the way investors model, monitor and manage their assets and portfolios.

“It’s a tremendous honour for our technology organization to be recognized in the 2024 OnCon Icon Awards,” said David Ross, Chief Technology Officer at Altus. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team and their relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Together, we’re fulfilling our mission of leading CRE intelligence through innovative advanced analytics capabilities.”

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please click here.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe

Director, Global Communications, Altus Group

(416) 641-9787

Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.