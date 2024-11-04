Desk Research Group Expands Its Reach in Business Consulting with Expertise in Market Research and Strategic Planning

Desk Research Group - We Empower Ambitious Companies to Thrive

MALAGA, SPAIN, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 2016, Desk Research Group has solidified its reputation as a trusted and innovative business consulting firm, specializing in strategic business planning, consumer and social media consulting. With a commitment to delivering value through comprehensive market research and project advisory, the firm assists established businesses and start-ups in navigating the complexities of today’s dynamic business environment.Desk Research Group operates in three key phases: pre-entry, entry, and post-entry, offering a wide range of services to support clients throughout their business journey. The firm's pre-entry services include market and industry research, entry strategy formulation, client and partner search, business planning and review, and personnel and technology assessments.As businesses seek to establish themselves in competitive markets, Desk Research Group provides entry services that encompass financial advisory, financial projections, policy advisory, AI advisory, and sustainability advisory. These services are designed to equip clients with the necessary tools and insights to make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth.In the post-entry phase, the firm continues to support clients with bookkeeping, reporting and analysis, governance, market updates and reviews, and human resources services. This holistic approach ensures that businesses have ongoing support to optimize their operations and capitalize on new market opportunities.Desk Research Group is proud to share positive feedback from its clients, who appreciate the firm’s dedication to delivering high-quality research and insights.- Neematic "Desk Research Group is an invaluable resource for companies seeking quality research and market insights. I was impressed with the quality and speed of delivery. Great team of professionals with the right mindset and customer focus."- TheCatalyx "The work we recently engaged with DRG for was completed to a very high standard. The team were incredibly diligent and went above and beyond what was asked of them from our side."- Civitta "Together with Desk Research Group we performed rather complicated industry research and were pleased to get detailed, well synthesized results. Well done!"With a team of experienced consultants utilizing advanced methodologies, Desk Research Group provides data-driven analysis that informs strategic decisions and fosters business growth - desk market research strategic growth advisory . The firm invites businesses to explore how its services can help them succeed in an ever-changing landscape.For more information about Desk Research Group and its consulting services, please visit www.deskresearchgroup.com

